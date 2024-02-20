Anfernee Simons’ baby mama Aaleeyah Petty talks about conceiving their child during 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

One of the many surprises of the NBA All-Star weekend was the news given by Anfernee Simons. The baby mama of the 2021 Slam Dunk contest, Aaleeyah Petty, announced the birth of her child through social media during the All-Star weekend.

Aaleeyah posted an Instagram story where she was seen flaunting a bodycon jumpsuit while standing before the mirror. Carrying a unique woven handbag, she captioned her story:

"Had a baby last weekend ✨"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Petty posted about her child

Boasting 1.3 million followers on Instagram, Aaleeyah is a model who keeps her fans updated on the happenings around her life, highlighting fashion and lifestyle. Additionally, she shared a story where she termed her son Brenton as a big brother.

Petty termed her son as big brother

Aaleeyah Petty is mostly known for her tie-ups with personalities like Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans star. Notably, she caught the attention of fans after posting images of her pregnancy and baby shower on Instagram.

As reported by Sportskeeda, Anfernee Simons was snapped at the baby shower despite any confirmation of his earlier linkup with Petty. Petty's older son Brenton was born in 2019

Rapper Cam'ron made remarks after Aaleeyah Petty's pregnancy news

After it was out that Anfernee Simons was expecting a baby with Brandon Ingram's former partner Aaleeyah Petty, there was lots of buzz around their relationship. Cam'ron put out his words on the matter, stating that Simons should be wary:

"This is what makes it worse, you know this. You wanna have a baby with her?" Cam'ron said.

He added:

"You know this ain't the last baby she has with somebody else. You're not the last stop. So, if you don't mind sharing with the next guy, rapper or basketball player. Cause after this, after the baby get about 14, 16 months, and you not doing what you supposed to do."

Aaleeyah previously announced that she was expecting a child with Brandon Ingram, but after the images surfaced where she was seen with Anfernee Simons in her social media post, the matter took a turn.

Ingram's romantic history has been the subject of intense scrutiny, particularly his previous relationships. His high school sweetheart Tiffany was his first publicly known girlfriend, but their relationship ended shortly before their graduation.

Following this, in 2018, he was linked to Raelynn Inez, an LA stripper. He subsequently entered a relationship with Amber Washington, however this union was short-lived.