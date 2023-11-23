“Wanna have a baby with her?”: Cam’Ron chimes in on Anfernee Simons impregnating Brandon Ingram’s ex baby mama 

Anfernee Simons is expecting to have a child with Brandon Ingram's ex-baby mama after Aaleeyah Petty made a cryptic post on Instagram. Rapper Cam'ron shared his thoughts on the matter, calling out athletes who often get involved with women.

The case between Simons and Ingram isn't new, but it has been getting worse. Most of the time, "influencers" get their chances as athletes, and things off the court lead to them requiring to take responsibility.

Cam'ron talked about the issue, which has been rampant in the basketball and hip-hop communities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is what makes it worse, you know this. You wanna have a baby with her?" Cam'ron said.

"You know this ain't the last baby she has with somebody else. You're not the last stop. So, if you don't mind sharing with the next guy, rapper or basketball player. Cause after this, after the baby get about 14, 16 months, and you not doing what you supposed to do."

Simons and Ingram are bound to have an awkward-looking family tree with one woman in between.

You may also like: Did Brandon Ingram have a baby with Anfernee Simons' baby mama? Exploring more about Pelicans star's personal life

Brandon Ingram leads Pelicans to win over Kings

The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Brandon Ingram led in scoring with 31 points in their 129-93 win. He also had four rebounds and three assists during the game.

Ingram shot lights out from deep, making all five of his attempts. The Kings couldn't do anything to slow him down, as he shot 61.1% of his shots from around the field. His teammate, Zion Williamson, added some scoring punch, ending the night with 26 points and three steals.

Ingram talked about his improving chemistry with Williamson, which has been an obvious point of improvement at the offensive end.

"It’s just communication," Ingram said. "If somebody has it going, you’re going to let him keep going. I got it going (in the third quarter).

"There’s enough time on the basketball clock, and it’s being patient and getting the best shot on the floor. We both have time to attack and play with each other."

Williamson shared their common goal as teammates, which has fueled the team's fire.

"It’s definitely a lot of progress that’s been made," Williamson sad. "We both want the same thing, but we haven’t been on the court a lot. The more were on the court together, the more our chemistry will build in real time. What (Ingram) did in that third quarter, I was shaking my head."

Expand Tweet

Also read: "Baked in the glizzy costume" - Brandon Ingram pulling up in hot dog costume for Pelicans open practice has fans roasting him