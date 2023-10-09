"Baked in the glizzy costume" - Brandon Ingram pulling up in hot dog costume for Pelicans open practice has fans roasting him

Brandon Ingram made a striking entrance to the New Orleans Pelicans' open practice session on Sunday, appearing in a hot dog costume.

In an Instagram video, Ingram can be seen playfully entering the arena after being introduced. This is not the first time Ingram has appeared in public clad in a costume. He wore a dog costume during the LA Lakers' rookie talent show in 2016.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This current costume iteration received feedback from online fans.

Fan reaction Fan reaction Pablo reaction X sentiments

Fan reaction

fan comment

fan comment

fan comment

NBA fan comments

Fan reaction

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson crucial to the Pelicans' success

Los Angeles traded Ingram to the Pelicans before the start of the 2019-20 season. He was part of a deal that sent out Anthony Davis in return for a young core from the Lakers. Ingram has largely proved a worthwhile piece in the Pelicans' rebuild.

After showing potential during the season, the Pelicans lost to the OKC Thunder in the play-in tournament. They were without Zion Williamson, touted as the franchise's cornerstone. Williamson's presence, or lack thereof, is the single most crucial issue for the team this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans were first in the Western Conference in December and seemed like a team that could make a deep playoff push. The team that faced the Thunder was a pale comparison to the December squad, with Williamson's absence most notable.

Both the lack of availability on the basketball court and the lack of clear communication regarding his health have become familiar during Williamson's career.

While Williamson's talent is undeniable, he has only played 114 games in four seasons. While the Pelicans have continued to marginally get better, BI and company have been unable to make a definitive mark in the league without Zion.

If Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram can be able to play in a majority of the Pelicans' games, there is no reason why the team shouldn't make a deep playoff run. The problem is that's been the prognosis for every NBA season, and the Pels are yet to prove themselves.