Anthony Davis Injury Update: Latest on Lakers superstar's status against Golden State Warriors (April 9)

LA Lakers forward Anthony Davis will remain on the team's injury report and is labelled as questionable for the highly anticipated Western Conference showdown against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at home.

This matchup will be their fourth and final encounter of the season series, with the Lakers aiming to level it at 2-2.

Anthony Davis injury update

Anthony Davis' status for Tuesday's game remains uncertain. His availability hinges on his ability to demonstrate his health during the morning shootaround, which will determine whether he can take the court.

What adds to the concern about Anthony Davis' eye issue is that it marks the third instance of him being hit in that area in recent weeks. A similar incident occurred against the Golden State Warriors, forcing him to exit the court.

According to coach Darvin Ham, Davis' eye injury remains consistent with the one he sustained during the Golden State game.

However, it's a situation that warrants close attention as the Lakers approach the final week of the regular season and potentially enter the Play-In Tournament or the playoffs.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

LA Lakers standout forward Anthony Davis was forced to exit the highly anticipated Western Conference matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday due to a facial injury. He was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Davis suffered an eye injury, leading him to return to the locker room for evaluation. He appeared to receive a blow near his left eye during the game, an area that had bruising in another incident, as reported by Dave McMenamin. Before exiting the game, AD had contributed four points, four rebounds and three assists for LA.

With under 24 seconds before the end of the first quarter, AD executed a forceful putback dunk, inadvertently hitting his face in the process. Despite obvious discomfort, the 31-year-old pushed through the remaining seconds of the quarter before making his way to the locker room.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers?

The highly anticipated Pacific Division matchup between the Warriors and the Lakers is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The game will be televised nationally on TNT and Tru TV, with local coverage available on Spectrum SportsNet for home viewers. Additionally, fans can catch the action via live stream on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV. NBA TV trials will be offered to fans, providing a week of free access to the game.