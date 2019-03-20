×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Anthony Davis Trade: 3 players the Los Angeles Lakers should include in trade talks

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
63   //    20 Mar 2019, 02:18 IST

Anthony Davis is likely to exit the New Orleans Pelicans this summer
Anthony Davis is likely to exit the New Orleans Pelicans this summer

In the days leading up to the February trade deadline, Anthony Davis surprised the NBA by announcing that he would be turning down the New Orleans Pelicans' $240 million, five-year extension, while also demanding an immediate trade.

In light of the surprise development, the Lakers made a number of offers, with a final package consisting of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and two first-round draft picks.

However, Pelicans management didn't even respond to the Lakers offer, and instead made the decision to wait and see what rival teams would offer during the summer. The Lakers have since stated that their summer offer won't match the package that was put together in February, and this opens the question as to which Lakers will be included in any future offers.

So, as we approach the postseason, here we will look at the three players that the Lakers should include in Anthony Davis trade talks.

#3 Moritz Wagner

Wagner has yet to impress for the Los Angeles Lakers
Wagner has yet to impress for the Los Angeles Lakers

Moritz Wagner was selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Lakers, and after failing to see the court in his rookie season, the German has found a spot in Luke Walton's rotation.

Nevertheless, despite the February departure of Ivaca Zubac and the poor form of both Tyson Chandler and JaVale McGee, the 22-year-old has failed to show Lakers management that he could be a future starter, and he is unlikely to figure in the teams long term plans.

In addition to Anthony's impending departure, Julius Randle could also leave the Pelicans this summer as the 24-year-old has an upcoming player option. This would leave the team short on bigs, and with Wagner unlikely to spend much time on the court with the Lakers, including him in a deal for Davis looks to be a no brainer.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis Lonzo Ball
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players the Lakers would have to give up to get Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumours: 3 Players the Lakers are targeting ahead of the deadline
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players the Los Angeles Lakers need to avoid ahead of the trade deadline
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors: No progress on Anthony Davis, Lonzo Ball preference and more
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers - The Anthony Davis dilemma 
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players who could surprisingly leave the Los Angeles Lakers next month
RELATED STORY
Lakers Trade Rumors: 3 things to expect before the trade deadline
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 7th: Anthony Davis to the Lakers update, Enes Kanter trade and more
RELATED STORY
Lakers Trade Rumors: Lakers could be open to trading Lonzo Ball for Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade 2018-19 Review: Los Angeles Lakers - Muscala & Bullock Added, Anthony Davis Saga & more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us