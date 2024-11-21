Anthony Edwards best NBA player props vs Toronto Raptors for Nov. 21 | Betting tips and more

Anthony Edwards entered the season with a lot of pressure after helping the Minnesota Timberwolves reach the Western Conference Finals last season. He also came off winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, Edwards and the Timberwolves are off to a rough start to the season due to roster changes. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference, at 8-6. The franchise traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo before the start of training camp.

Edwards is averaging 28.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season. He's shooting a 48/42/75 split, making a career high and league-best 4.8 3-point shots per game. He's also leading in total 3-point shots made this season, with 67, ahead of Jayson Tatum and LaMelo Ball.

Anthony Edwards player props and betting tips

Points 26.5 (Over -104 / Under -122): Anthony Edwards is surprisingly favored to go under 26.5 despite averaging 28.1 PPG this season. He has scored at least 27 points once in his last five games, so it's warranted. But he has the fifth-worst defense in the NBA, so take your money, and go against the odds.

Rebounds 5.5 (Over +112 / Under -142): "Ant Man" is also favored to go under 5.5 rebounds, which isn't surprising, as he's averaging 5.1 this season. Bet on Edwards to go under because he has not had at least six rebounds in his last five games.

Assists 4.5 (Over -132 / Under +104): Anthony Edwards is not the primary playmaker for the Timberwolves this season, but he's capable of dishing out assists. He's averaging just 3.8 APG but is coming off a six-assist game. Nevertheless, place your money on him to go under and get a bigger payout.

Steals 1.5 (Over +130 / Under -168): The 23-year-old guard is one of the best ball swipers in the NBA. This is a no-brainer, as he's capable of getting at least two steals every game. Just be cautious because he has had only one in his past two games, though.

Blocks 0.5 (Over +104 / Under -143): Anthony Edwards' athleticism allows him to block shots when necessary. However, it's safer to bet on him to not register a block against the Raptors.

3-Pointers Made 3.5 (Over +162 / Under -210): The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar leads the league in total 3-pointers made and 3-pointers per game. It's an easy payout to place your wager on Edwards to have at least four 3s on Thursday night.

Anthony Edwards' stats vs. Toronto Raptors

Wednesday's game will be Anthony Edwards' ninth against the Toronto Raptors. He has a 4-4 record against the men from up north, averaging 19.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.3 SPG and 0.4 BPG.

