Anthony Edwards girlfriend Jeanine Robel shows off baby bump in latest IG post wearing $200 Venetia gown

Basketball star Anthony Edwards has been making the headlines recently, not just for his skills on the court, but also for his personal life.

The 20-year-old is currently in a relationship with Jeanine Robel and the couple are expecting their first child. Robel, who is an aspiring model and actress, has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers on Instagram.

In her latest Instagram post, Jeanine Robel showed off her baby bump while wearing a stunning $200 Venetia gown. Anthony and Jeanine have been dating for several months now, and their relationship seems to be going strong.

The couple has been spotted together at various events, including a recent basketball game, where Anthony scored an impressive 28 points. Despite his busy schedule, Anthony has been making time for his girlfriend and their future child.

Jeanine Robel shares a son with ex-boyfriend Chief Keef

Jeanine Robel, the girlfriend of NBA star Anthony Edwards, has revealed that she shares a son with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Chief Keef. Robel, who is currently pregnant with Edwards’ child, posted on Instagram that she will try to post more pictures of her other son, Krue, who is seven years old.

"I'll try and post Krue more. I promise y'all. It's just hard cuz. He really doesn't like pictures nowadays! Totally forgot y'all love y'all internet nephew. A lot of y'all been around since I was pregnant with him! I will do better."

Krue Karter Cozart is one of nine children that Chief Keef has fathered with nine different women, according to his own admission in court. Jeanine Robel and Keef dated in 2014, when she gave birth to Krue. The boy has a photo of himself and his father on his Instagram account, which is managed by Robel.

Robel’s post comes days after Edwards was accused of impregnating another woman, Instagram model Paige, who leaked their alleged messages online. In the messages, Edwards reportedly asked Paige to get an abortion and offered her money. Paige claimed that she refused and decided to keep the baby. Edwards has not publicly commented on the allegations.