Anthony Edwards Injury: Latest on Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star's status leading up to matchup vs. Memphis Grizzlies (January 18)

Anthony Edwards has blossomed into a household figure during the 2023 FIBA World Cup and he carried it over to the 2023-24 season. He leads the Minnesota Timberwolves who are set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the Target Center on Jan. 18.

The Timberwolves are sitting comfortably at the top of the NBA Western Conference standings with a two-game lead over the second-placed OKC Thunder. This team is riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak after defeating the Detroit Pistons in their most recent game, 124-117.

Anthony Edwards Injury Update

The Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the tail end of their back-to-back games against the Memphis Grizzlies. The team reports that Jaylen Clark is the only player who will miss this upcoming matchup and is expected to return by mid-February.

This means, Anthony Edwards is ready to suit up again on this back-to-back against the Grizzlies.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

On January 16, Anthony Edwards was reported to have a knee injury before their game against the Detroit Pistons. Despite that, he managed to log 33 minutes to finish the game with 27 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

So far this 2023-24 season, Edwards only missed three of their five games from November 30 to December 11 due to a hip injury. Timberwolves medical staff is closely monitoring Edwards' health as he is an important piece in the team's success heading towards the postseason.

In the three games that Edwards missed, the Timberwolves managed to win two of them. When available, the former Georgia Bulldog averages 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He also shoots 38% from the three-point line in 6.5 attempts per matchup.

WATCH: Anthony Edwards shows no sign of injury dunking on Jalen Duren

How to watch Grizzlies vs Timberwolves?

The Minnesota Timberwolves are gearing up to face the Memphis Grizzlies at the Target Center on Thursday, Jan. 18. The game is scheduled for a 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time tip-off and can be seen on television through the broadcast of TNT.

For those who enjoy radio commentary, ESPN Radio, the Wolves app/iHeart Radio, and ESPN 92.9 FM/680 AM are the go-to channels. The online live stream options are made available through NBA League Pass and FUBO TV through monthly or annual subscription rates.

Last-minute tickets for the live game can be bought on Ticketmaster.com, offering a range of prices from $23 to $356 for interested buyers.

