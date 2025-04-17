Anthony Edwards to sink Lakers, Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry to reach NBA Finals again & one more bold prediction before NBA playoffs

The NBA playoffs are right around the corner, and with play-in action underway across the league. The countdown to the first round has begun, and this year's postseason promises excitement as top-seeded teams like the OKC Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers look to keep their momentum rolling.

Additionally, teams like the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets, who impressed with young rosters during the regular season, are looking to shock the world and prove that they have what it takes to hang with the best of the best.

Ahead of the start of first-round action, we're taking a look at three bold predictions for the postseason ahead.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves to bounce LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers in the first round

During the regular season, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves split wins and losses with LeBron James and the LA Lakers, posting a 2-2 record during their regular-season series.

Although we've seen in the past that Timberwolves anchor Rudy Gobert struggles against small-ball lineup teams, we also saw last year that Minnesota is more than capable of shocking the world and pulling off some impressive upsets.

Minnesota also notably ended the regular season on a three-game win streak that saw them go 8-2 over their last ten. While Luka Doncic has shown he's one of the best playoff risers in the league, Edwards seems to be a man on a mission.

Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors are to make a run at the NBA Finals

Since acquiring Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors have been on an absolute tear, posting a 26-10 record that most recently saw the team pick up a big win over the Memphis Grizzlies to clinch the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

At the start of February, the Warriors had an 18% chance of making the playoffs on Polymarket Sport. By the 25th of Feb, that figure jumped up to 86%. The change showed what many fans already knew: Butler raises Golden State's ceiling.

As the team prepares to face off with the Houston Rockets, the combination of Butler's two-way play and his playoff experience alongside Steph Curry could help lead the Warriors to a deep playoff run.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals

The last two seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks have been without former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the playoffs. This year, however, not only is The Greek Freak healthy, but he's also shown his growth this season, displaying what can only be described as an elite midrange game.

Add to that the fact that Milwaukee ended the year on an eight-game win streak without Damian Lillard, showcasing Antetokounmpo's readiness to be a difference-maker this postseason.

Given that, and the impending return of Lillard, don't be surprised if Milwaukee upsets the Indiana Pacers in the first round.

