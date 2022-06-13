“Anybody gets hot for the moment, they start getting compared to Michael” - Comedian Aries Spears says Michael Jordan is hands down the GOAT, believes it’s not even close

Comedian Aries Spears believes the amount of comparisons to Michael Jordan is becoming ridiculous. He claimed Jordan is by far the greatest player ever.

Due to the ongoing NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, there has been talk of Steph Curry in the GOAT conversation. CBS' Bill Reiter said if Steph wins the Finals MVP, he could surpass LeBron James in the GOAT debate.

To many, LeBron is the GOAT, and by that logic, Steph might be considered the greatest. Even if that is not the case, it means he will be on the same level as MJ.

On "The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker," Spears was asked what franchise he supports, and he said:

"Imma be honest with you. I'm a Jordan groupie, man. Jordan's my do or die. I know he's retired and ain't played in 20 years, but in my mind, he's still playing."

When asked about who he was supporting in the finals, he said he did not initially have a favorite but would love to see Boston win. His reason was that the Curry hype was getting too much, stating:

"We all know the big argument is who's the goat, Jordan or LeBron? And, of course, hands down to me, it's Jordan. I don't even think it's that close. But then, it's like anytime anybody gets hot for the moment, they start getting compared, put up there with Michael.

"E-40 said he thinks Steph Curry is as great as Jordan, if not greater. That's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard."

In Spears' eyes, no one compares to others, and many others share that sentiment, including Skip Bayless. Sadly, Bayless goes about his business by discrediting James' achievements.

Michael Jordan is looking to replicate his success as an executive

Charlotte Hornets owner and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

Jordan acquired ownership of the Charlotte Hornets in 2010 and has since been in search of a title. The team has not had much success in that regard, but they could change their fortunes in the coming years.

In the 12 years MJ has been the owner, the Hornets have made the playoffs three times and have never gone past the first round. Their last playoff appearance was in 2016.

The team has made strides in recent years, which gives hope for a better future. They have participated in the play-in tournament for the last two seasons, but failed to make the playoffs.

Although success has come as an executive, MJ is no stranger to winning. During his time as a player, he won six championships in eight seasons.

Michael Jordan's perfect record in the finals will forever be one of his highest selling points in the GOAT debate. In those six finals appearances, he also won the Finals MVP in each of them.

