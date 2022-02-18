“Anytime he had a chance, he crushed everything in sight” - Max Kellerman on Michael Jordan's legacy as he celebrates his 59th birthday

The legendary Michael Jordan turned 59 Thursday. As Jordan celebrated, sports personality Max Kellerman praised the Chicago Bulls legend for his exceptional career.

To many, Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. Although there is still an unending debate between MJ and LeBron James on who the GOAT is, Jordan's level and mentality are unmatched.

On "This Just In," Kellerman went down memory lane to rehash some of Jordan's most memorable moments. He rolled out video showing some of Jordan's best performances.

"What being the Michael Jordan of something means, you put your eyeballs on that person and you go, 'Oh, my God! That looks different than anyone else who's ever lived than everyone. That looks better. I think that person is better at this than anyone.'"

After raving about Jordan's numbers, clutch performances and dominance in the Finals, Kellerman said:

"Jordan not only did more winning but less losing. Anytime he had a chance, he crushed everything in sight, never going to a Game 7 in the Finals. That's what it means to be the Michael Jordan of something. To be visually, clearly better than everyone else, and the record backs it up. The greatest basketball player of all time."

The basketball community celebrated with MJ, who was an inspiration to the game. To date, many youngsters are interested in basketball because of the legend of Jordan and how dominant he was on the hardwood.

Michael Jordan never played a Game 7 in a Finals series

"Air Jordan" led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA Finals and won every time. Another interesting feat is that the Bulls never played a Game 7 in any of those series.

At the start of his career, the six-time champ had a difficult run in the playoffs, especially against the Bad Boys era of the Detroit Pistons. That series of playoff losses are the only dents in Jordan's otherwise perfect career. He reached the playoffs throughout his 13-year run in Chicago but failed to reach the postseason with the Washington Wizards after returning to the NBA for the second time.

Jordan's heroics in the NBA Finals is one of the reasons he is regarded as the GOAT. He won the Finals MVP on all six occasions with incredible jaw-dropping performances.

Added to his achievements in the Finals are ten scoring titles, 14 All-Star appearances, nine All-Defensive teams and five regular-season MVP awards. He finished his career averaging 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals in 1,072 games.

