Are all 2025 NBA Playoffs games available on NBA League Pass? Closer look at streaming options and more

The 2025 NBA Playoffs are scheduled to tip off on Saturday, with most matchups set except for the opponents of both conferences' top seeds. Both eighth seeds are pending the results of the final day of the Play-In Tournament on Friday.

While the games will be broadcast by ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV, all playoff games can also be streamed live via the NBA League Pass. The subscription offers both live and on-demand coverage of the games.

The regular league pass costs $16.99 monthly, contains commercials and supports one device at a time. Meanwhile, the premium plan offers commercial-free viewing on up to three devices at a time for $24.99 monthly.

Fans can also opt for a Team Pass at $13.99 per month, which allows access to their chosen team's games. Students can avail of a 40% discount on all plans.

2025 NBA Playoffs First Week Schedule

Here's the schedule for the first week of the 2025 playoffs:

Saturday, April 19

(5) Milwaukee Bucks at (4) Indiana Pacers - 1 p.m. (ESPN)

(5) LA Clippers at (4) Denver Nuggets - 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

(6) Detroit Pistons at (3) New York Knicks - 6 p.m. (ESPN)

(6) Minnesota Timberwolves at (3) LA Lakers - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, April 20

(8) TBD at (1) Oklahoma City Thunder - 1 p.m. (ABC)

(7) Orlando Magic at (2) Boston Celtics - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

(8) TBD at (3) Cleveland Cavaliers - 7 p.m. (TNT)

(7) Golden State Warriors at (2) Houston Rockets - 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Monday, April 21

(6) Detroit Pistons at (3) New York Knicks - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

(5) LA Clippers at (4) Denver Nuggets - 10 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, April 22

(5) Milwaukee Bucks at (4) Indiana Pacers - 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

(8) TBD at (1) Oklahoma City Thunder - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

(6) Minnesota Timberwolves at (3) LA Lakers - 10 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, April 23

(7) Orlando Magic at (2) Boston Celtics - 7 p.m. (TNT)

(8) TBD at (1) Cleveland Cavaliers - 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

(7) Golden State Warriors at (2) Houston Rockets - 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, April 24

(3) New York Knicks at (6) Detroit Pistons - 7 p.m. (TNT)

(1) OKC Thunder at (8) TBD - 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

(4) Denver Nuggets at (5) LA Clippers - 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Friday, April 25

(2) Boston Celtics at (7) Orlando Magic - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

(4) Indiana Pacers at (5) Milwaukee Bucks - 8 p.m. (ESPNU/NBA TV)

(3) LA Lakers at (6) Minnesota Timberwolves - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

