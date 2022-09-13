Are LeBron James and Serena Williams friends? Taking a closer look between the dynamic between the 2 sports legends

LeBron James and Serena Williams are legendary athletes who are known in almost every corner of the world. While James has dominated basketball for almost two decades, Serena has achieved a lot of success in tennis.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is considered one of the best basketball players of all time. He is mostly ranked second, just behind Michael Jordan, but a lot of fans and analysts believe that he is already at the top.

Serena Williams, on the other hand, is considered the best female tennis player of all time. She's dominated the competition since late 1990s and has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player since 1968 when the Open Era started.

In this article, we will explore the relationship between the two sports legends and check out if they are friends.

Serena Williams and LeBron James are close

Serena Williams announced her retirement a few days ago. The legendary tennis player decided to wrap up her incredible career at the age of 40, leaving a fantastic legacy behind herself.

LeBron James has followed Serena closely and has supported her throughout her entire career. When the legendary tennis player announced that she was close to her retirement, LeBron posted a heartfelt video for her.

In the video, he said:

“Congratulations to you on an unbelievable career. You’re a GOAT. What you’ve done for the sport of tennis, what you’ve done for women and what you’ve done for the category of sport is unprecedented."

LeBron James praised Serena Williams for being amazing both on and off the court. The two have supported each other for many years and were named Athletes of the Decade by AP in 2019.

James' support for Serena has been very well documented and it's obvious that he enjoyed watching the legendary tennis player.

Aside from her excellent tennis career, Serena Williams is also an entrepreneur and knows what it takes to run a successful business. The SpringHill Company, owned by LeBron James, received huge investments from several big-name companies, including Nike and Epic Games, in 2021.

When this happened, Serena took to her Instagram to congratulate LeBron on his massive off-court success. The two legends have been friends for a long time and will go down as some of the greatest athletes ever.

Serena Williams officially retired after finishing her last US Open. Her professional tennis career has been so amazing that it will take a generational talent to surpass her.

LeBron James, on the other hand, will turn 38 this year and has a long season in front of him. The Los Angeles Lakers haven't improved much over the offseason, which will make things difficult for the superstar forward.

LeBron James and his Lakers will have a tough road ahead of themselves (Image via Getty Images)

LeBron has four championships at the moment, but he wants to win more. Considering how good he was last season, he still has a lot in his tank and could also play until he turns 40.

