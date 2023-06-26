Victor Wembanyama has officially moved to the NBA, after the San Antonio Spurs selected him with the first overall pick in the NBA draft.

This was the third time in franchise history that San Antonio had the No.1 pick in the draft. The Spurs expect the French big man to lead them back to the top for the first time in a decade.

Victor Wembanyama, the French LNB league MVP of the season, is considered a generational talent, and the greatest NBA prospect since LeBron James.

“He is unique,” NBA Hall of Famer and Spurs legend Tony Parker told the Association Press. “His set of skills is unique. You know, we never saw a guy, a 7-5 (player), shooting like that, and having the dribbling skills that he has, and the way that he plays the game, it is just different. I can’t wait to see him play with the Spurs.”

“I know he wanted to go to San Antonio, and so it feels like it was destiny, with the French connection we built over the years. And he is going to keep the legacy going.”

Winning culture and Gregg Popovich's coaching style make the Spurs the perfect fit for Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama has a golden opportunity to adapt smoothly into the league. He can elevate his game and exceed the expectations. San Antonio is a perfect fit for him not only due to its winning culture, but due to the way the franchise treats their international players.

Under head coach Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have won five NBA championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2014). They have created a winning culture with an impressive 22-straight playoff appearances.

Although San Antonio has not made the postseason the last four seasons, the longest drought in the franchise’s 50-year history, the winning culture is still there. Hence, the arrival of Victor Wembanyama can be the turning point for the franchise to return to the top.

Over the 22-year span, the Spurs created championship-caliber players, like David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Kawhi Leonard.

As a result, San Antonio and head coach Gregg Popovich know what they have to do with Wembanyama to integrate him smoothly into the system.

"We'll be most interested in setting the framework and an environment where he’s comfortable, where he can be Victor. We have a responsibility to each and every one to create an environment where they can reach the best success possible for them," Gregg Popovich said after the NBA draft.

"[Victor Wembanyama] will perhaps be under less pressure than he might have been with other clubs," Boris Diaw, a 2014 NBA champion with the Spurs, said. "The Spurs know how to protect their players to help them grow as best they can."

Several top European and international players have thrived in San Antonio over the years. The franchise has long built a welcoming atmosphere for its overseas players.

The Spurs have shown they understand the differences in culture between Europe, the United States, and other countries. So, they give plenty of space and time to their players to adapt to life in the States.

"In San Antonio, there's a certain understanding of the players and the style of play that you can have internationally. But the difference in their approach is mainly on a personal level. They have an understanding of different cultures and help the players adapt to life in the United States," Diaw said about how the Spurs treat international players.

It is still too early to say how Popovich and the Spurs will use Victor Wembanyama especially on offense, given his impressive shooting and dribbling skills.

However, it is easy to assume that Gregg Popovich will try to adapt his coaching style to Victor Wembanyama's strengths and weaknesses. We shouldn't expect him to play inside the paint instead of shooting from beyond the arc.

Overall, this looks like a win-win situation for both Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. San Antonio has a great opportunity to create a championship team again, while Wembanyama can become an elite player without the pressure to be successful right away.

