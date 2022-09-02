"Are you aware that when Michael Jordan went to the rim who was at the rim? Shaq, Alonzo Mourning" - Chris Broussard slams former NBA player for his recent comments on MJ

NBA analyst Chris Broussard ripped into Jason Williams after the former player said that Michael Jordan would have problems scoring in today's game.

During his 13 years in the league, Williams, also famously known as "White Chocolate," faced some of the best defenders in the league.

However, he believes that with the game having evolved, "His Airness" would have trouble entering the paint in today's NBA as compared to the 90s. Speaking about the same on "The Jason Williams Show," he said:

"It was easy for him to get to the bucket against GP. As it would be against Jrue Holiday today with Giannis and Brook Lopez sitting back there. He's not scoring as easy today as he did back then.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“It was easy for him to get to the bucket against GP as it would be against Jrue Holiday today with Giannis and Brook Lopez sitting back there…He's not scoring as easy today as he did back then”



(@PlayersChoice_) Jason Williams says it’d be harder for MJ to score in this era“It was easy for him to get to the bucket against GP as it would be against Jrue Holiday today with Giannis and Brook Lopez sitting back there…He's not scoring as easy today as he did back then” Jason Williams says it’d be harder for MJ to score in this era “It was easy for him to get to the bucket against GP as it would be against Jrue Holiday today with Giannis and Brook Lopez sitting back there…He's not scoring as easy today as he did back then”(@PlayersChoice_) https://t.co/Jr74NxREGe

NBA analyst Chris Broussard was in total disagreement with Williams' take on Michael Jordan. While speaking about the same on "The Odd Couple Podcast" with Rob Parker, he said:

"Jason, did you watch basketball in the 1980s and 1990s. Even if you didn't watch, are you aware that when Michael Jordan went to the rim who was at the rim, Shaq, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson are you kidding me, Rik Smits, Mark Eaton who was one of the best shot blockers,

Michael Jordan thrived in an era where the game was a lot more physical than it is now. He trained his body to play through contact and that is what made him special. The three-point line was always an option, but not many players relied on it to get buckets back then.

The 1996-97 season saw MJ attempt the most threes in his career. Out of the 3.6 attempts, he was able to convert 1.4 shots, shooting 37.4% from the field. He never hesitated from pulling up from beyond the arc, but that was never his go-to move. Michael Jordan went into the paint and fought his way through defenders to help his team out.

Elaborating more on Michael Jordan and his game, Broussard added:

"Not to mention that Rob or beyond that back then the floor wasn't spread out, dudes wasn't all at the three-point line, when Michael Jordan as everybody else in that era went to the rim it was six and seven dudes in the paint, you had to know how to finish."

Jordan World @MJordan_World « MICHAEL JORDAN THE GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME !!! »



« MICHAEL JORDAN THE GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME !!! » https://t.co/ZbeL8SKd3s

Michael Jordan's scoring ability was unreal

2022 NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan was able to win a total of ten scoring titles in his illustrious NBA career. He played on a Chicago Bulls team that had other great players. But the way Jordan influenced the game stood out.

Simpleton Study Hall @HallSimpleton Michael Jordan with the SPECTACULAR reverse layup against Shaquille O'Neal during game 3 of the 1995 East Semifinals. Michael Jordan with the SPECTACULAR reverse layup against Shaquille O'Neal during game 3 of the 1995 East Semifinals. https://t.co/w8z157a7ZQ

He attracted the attention of defenders every time he went into the paint. However, stopping him was never an easy task as his athleticism was unreal and he had one of the best jump shots in the game.

Michael Jordan was unfazed by the stature of his opponents. He went to the rim and got buckets by either pressuring his opposition or showcasing his layup package.

Not many players instilled fear in the opposition the way Michael Jordan did. The Detroit Pistons even made "Jordan Rules," a strategy where they took him down every time he came into the paint or tried to take flight. Regardless of all that, he continued wrecking defenses and helped the Bulls to six NBA championships.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury