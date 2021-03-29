Arkansas Razorbacks vs Baylor Bears odds, lines & predictions: March Madness picks - March 29, 2021

The top-seeded Baylor Bears will take on the third-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday for a place in the March Madness Final Four. The Bears made a strong statement in their Sweet Sixteen contest, taking down the Villanova Wildcats by 10 points. The Razorbacks have had some close calls, but held strong and earned their first Elite Eight appearance in 26 years.

Match Details

Fixture: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Baylor Bears - March Madness 2021: Elite Eight

Date & Time: Monday, March 29th, 2021, 9:57 PM ET.

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

_________________________________________________________________

March Madness 2021 bets: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Baylor Bears betting odds, lines, and over/under

The Arkansas Razorbacks' last Elite Eight appearance came in 1995

The Arkansas Razorbacks, led by head coach Eric Musselman, have taken college basketball fans by surprise this season. Arkansas boasts a very impressive 25-6 overall record thus far, winning 12 of their last 13 games and representing one of the hottest teams in the tournament.

With March Madness dwindling down to the Final Four after this round, the Arkansas Razorbacks could be primed for a national championship appearance if they can take down the talented Baylor Bears.

Arkansas Razorbacks

With just three wins standing between the Arkansas Razorbacks and their second NCAA title in school history, we can expect a very competitive group on Monday. Led by Moses Moody and Justin Smith, the Arkansas offense is averaging nearly 82.5 points per game.

So proud of Moses Moody. His shot wasn't falling, but he did grind tonight. Above everything, Moses is a winner. He had 6 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. — Steve Sullivan (@sully7777) March 28, 2021

Moody, a true freshman, leads all Razorbacks with 17 points per game on 43.4% shooting. Smith, a senior forward, will need to assume a leadership position and carry this inexperienced group to yet another big win.

Baylor Bears

The Baylor Bears have been a dominant force all season, taking down nearly every challenger along the way. The Bears feature one of the most talented starting fives in the entire NCAA, with Jared Butler and MaCio Teague starring in the show.

The AP got it right. Jared Butler named Big 12 player of the year pic.twitter.com/IgUP0HmKiK — Barstool SicEm (@BarstoolSicEm) March 9, 2021

Butler, the AP's Big 12 Player of the Year, averages 16.6 points per game on 47% shooting. Teague follows closely behind, with 15.7 points per game. The dangerous backcourt duo are made even scarier with Davion Mitchell added to the mix, making Baylor a big threat from all areas of the floor.

Odds:

Arkansas Razorbacks: +7.5 (-110)

Baylor Bears: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Arkansas Razorbacks: +270

Baylor Bears: -340

Over/Under:

Over: 149 (-110)

Under: 149 (-110)

_________________________________________________________________

Arkansas vs Baylor Prediction

While the Baylor Bears are certainly the stronger team on paper, the Arkansas Razorbacks are being somewhat disrespected by these odds. The Razorbacks have a talented young core and can compete with any offense in the country. The Baylor Bears are going to bring the offense themselves, but 149 total points seems a tad high for a tournament-style game. Defenses have been much tighter in March Madness, and the Bears and Razorbacks should go down to the wire. My best bet is to go with the Arkansas Razorbacks (+7) and the under (U149).