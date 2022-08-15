"As great as Michael Jordan was, I don’t know if he wins that championship without John Paxson" - Fox Sports producer puts Serena Williams above LeBron James and Michael Jordan in G.O.A.T. US athlete debate

Tennis superstar Serena Williams deserves a spot among America’s greatest athletes alongside absolute icons like Michael Jordan and LeBron James. “Meka,” who has been the face of the WTA for more than two decades, is set to retire after this month’s US Open.

Fox Sports Radio producer Robert Guerra, however, doesn’t just believe that Williams is one of the greatest athletes ever alone. On the "Straight Fire" podcast, Guerra stated that she is the greatest American athlete of all-time ahead of the likes of Jordan, James and even Tom Brady.

“The fact remains as great as LeBron James is, he doesn’t win that championship in Miami without a Ray Allen three-pointer.

“The fact remains as great as Michael Jordan was, I don’t know if he wins that championship without John Paxson hitting those jumpers, without Steve Kerr hitting those jumpers.”

He added about Brady:

“As great as Tom Brady is, as a quarterback the greatest of all time, he does not win seven Super Bowls if he doesn’t have Bill Belichick's defense holding down the fort, shutting teams down.”

Yumnah Galvaan @Yumnah_Galvaan @serenawilliams #SerenaWilliams. The Greatest Athlete to ever do it - across all sports. Take a Bow Queen The Greatest Athlete to ever do it - across all sports. Take a Bow Queen 👑 @serenawilliams #SerenaWilliams. https://t.co/cdOKQpvCqH

The nature of team versus individual sports makes this conclusion a little tricky. The argument used in Serena Williams' case could also be used as an argument against her.

While teammates have often bailed out Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tom Brady in their respective sports, they have also had to carry entire franchises. The aforementioned names are brilliant not only for their individual skills but also for their ability to lead their teams to the top.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James were both stunningly good early in their careers. But their accomplishments didn’t hold much water until the championships came along.

Team sports can sometimes hinder an athlete from showing off his or her jaw-dropping skills. As good as the athlete is as an individual, he or she would have to buy into a team concept and depend on an entire roster to win a championship.

There have been incredibly great individual players who just couldn’t achieve success due to the failings of their teammates.

In some ways, individual sports present an easier pathway to reaching the pinnacle. Serena Williams didn’t have to rely on a partner to win her 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Of course she had no one to bail her out, but she also didn’t have to carry anyone on her way to those championships.

Guerra rightfully continued lavishing praise on Williams:

“When you are an individual sport athlete like Serena, who I think is the greatest female tennis player of all time, you have no one to count on but yourself.

“And I think that’s something that separates athletes like Serena, like Tiger Woods, like Michael Phelps, like Usain Bolt from team sports athletes.”

Vogue Magazine @voguemagazine In Vogue’s September issue, @serenawilliams prepares to say farewell to tennis on her own terms and in her own words. “It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she says. “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next” vogue.cm/g773XK3 In Vogue’s September issue, @serenawilliams prepares to say farewell to tennis on her own terms and in her own words. “It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she says. “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next” vogue.cm/g773XK3 https://t.co/YtGtcc18a9

Serena Williams deserves her roses as one of America's best ever athletes alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tom Brady

One of the best athletes of all time, across all sports, will retire by the end of August. [Photo: Vogue]

Robert Guerra has named Serena Williams the greatest American athlete ever, a title that others would contest. What’s unquestioned, though, is her incredibly lofty status that would give Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tom Brady a run for their money.

NBCBLK @NBCBLK Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, four Olympic medals and spent 319 weeks as the No. 1 women’s player in the world. These accomplishments made her an iconic athlete, but her influence on Black women and girls is incalculable. nbcnews.to/3JRBLjf Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, four Olympic medals and spent 319 weeks as the No. 1 women’s player in the world. These accomplishments made her an iconic athlete, but her influence on Black women and girls is incalculable. nbcnews.to/3JRBLjf

Williams is one Grand Slam singles title away from tying Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Major honors. “Meka’s” haul, however, is the most in the Open era.

Perhaps the biggest accomplishment Serena Williams achieved was inspiring black tennis players who toiled in a predominantly white sport. For more than 20 years, she ruled women’s tennis with an iron grip and became a cultural icon in the process.

