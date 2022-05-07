“As soon as Joel Embiid got hurt, that whole Mike D’Antoni conversation needs to stop” - Jay Williams believes Doc Rivers gets a pass this season, says Doc will only leave Philly to take over the Lakers

With Joel Embiid missing the first two games against the Miami Heat, many have wondered if Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers will get fired.

Philadelphia lost the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals on the road to the Heat. Game 3 is on Friday night in Philadelphia, with Embiid (eye concussion, orbital fracture, torn ligament in right thumb) making his return.

The center, who will be wearing a mask, sustained an eye concussion in the final game of the first-round series against the Toronto Raptors. Plus, he has had to play through a thumb injury suffered during that series.

The 76ers have had to take on the Bam Adebayo-led Heat without their best player. James Harden, who was acquired at the trade deadline, has failed to step up and lead Philadelphia.

With Embiid gone, Harden, the 76ers' No. 2 player, has been outperformed by Tyrese Maxey, who has proven himself to be a high-level player.

With the early February rumor of Mike D’Antoni replacing Rivers resurfacing due to the 76ers' woes, Jay Williams came to his defense. Williams said that the 60-year-old coach should get a pass because Philadelphia is shorthanded. He said that unless Rivers decides to join the LA Lakers, he will remain the 76ers coach.

"As soon as Joel Embiid got hurt, that whole Mike D'Antoni conversation needs to stop," Williams said. "Doc Rivers is going to be the coach next year unless he decides to go the Lakers, because he's going to get a pass."

Will Joel Embiid's return put an end to the rumors of Doc Rivers' firing?

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Joel Embiid had cleared concussion protocols. Embiid is playing in Game 3 on Friday night despite his thumb injury.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania There’s optimism Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will return tonight in Game 3 vs. Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . He has been fitted for a mask and will need to feel comfortable before green light. One of the NBA's great play-through-pain efforts recently. There’s optimism Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will return tonight in Game 3 vs. Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He has been fitted for a mask and will need to feel comfortable before green light. One of the NBA's great play-through-pain efforts recently.

In an update, Charania reported that the five-time All-Star has been fitted with a mask and could play in Game 3.

Embiid started on Friday night. If he can lead the 76ers to a victory Friday night and a series victory, Rivers could start to be in the clear over rumors surrounding his contract termination.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein