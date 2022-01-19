“As of today, yes, Ja Morant is the frontrunner for the MVP” – Kendrick Perkins endorses Morant as leading MVP candidate

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been one of the brightest young stars of the season, and it seems like his game is just getting better. He has put the NBA media world on notice, and ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins said Morant is his frontrunner for MVP.

This is only Morant’s third season, but the Grizzlies have taken a massive leap in the Western Conference, and much of that improvement is because of Morant. The Grizzlies (31-15) have the league's third-best record as one of three teams with more than 30 wins.

On ESPN’s "First Take," Perkins spoke about Morant's MVP candidacy:

“Yes, right now he is, and that might change next month. But as of today, yes, Ja Morant is the frontrunner for the MVP.”

The show’s host, Stephen A. Smith, has endorsed Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant as MVP front runners. But in response Tuesday, Smith said,

“I am not trying to argue that with you, KP. I would tell, weeks ago, it was Steph Curry, then obviously Kevin Durant, but Kevin Durant is out. Ja Morant right now, yeah, I can live with that.”

The NBA season has a little less than halfway left, and much can change, but for Morant to be this good in his third season, at age 22, shows how talented he is.

Should Ja Morant be the MVP frontrunner?

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant with the ball

The most prominent case Ja Morant has for being the MVP is that he has directly improved as a player, while his team has also improved with him. Last season, Morant averaged 19.1 points per game, and this season, his scoring average has jumped all the way to 24.4 points.

The Grizzlies are also one of the NBA's hottest teams. Last season the Grizzlies did make it into the playoffs but won two play-in tournament games, even winning a game against the Utah Jazz. They went 38-34 last season, and Memphis should easily surpass that winning total this season.

Morant hasn’t been the only Grizzly who has gotten better this season. Desmond Bane has taken a massive leap, averaging 8.5 more points than last season. Jaren Jackson Jr. has been healthy this season and has proved why people had such high hopes for him as the fourth overall selection in the 2019 draft.

Morant has a case for being the MVP, although that award still might be a little early, plus so many other players are playing at the same level or above. Morant definitely has the right to be in that conversation as well as the one for Most Improved Player.

