Asian Games 2018: Round-up of Day 3 Basketball results

Action from the Philippines vs Kazakhstan game at the Asian Games 2018

The Men's teams were in action at the GBK Basketball hall in Jakarta, Indonesia on Day 3 of the Basketball event at the 2018 Asian Games. Philippines (30) kicked off the day's play against Kazakhstan (68). Philippines were doubtful about their participation in the Games after the ugly brawl they had against the Australians during the World Cup Qualifiers.

Nevertheless, they have put the incident behind them and comfortably defeated Kazakhstan 96-59 (16-9, 25-11, 20-23, 35-16). Pringle Stanley scored 18 points and Standhardinger Christian Karl scored 15 points for Philippines. Bykov Anton scored 13 points and Gavrilov Dimitry scored 9 points for Kazakhstan. The Philippines team had 16 steals and 3 blocks to their credit.

The second match saw South Korea (33) taking on Mongolia. South Korea asserted their class and quelled the challenge from a good Mongolian side defeating them 108-73 (26-15, 30-17, 23-24, 29-17). Heo Ilyung (KOR) scored 20 points and he was ably supported by Ratliffe Ricardo Preston, who scored 19 points. For Mongolia, Narangerel Batbayar scored 15 points. South Korea overall had 31 assists, 19 offensive and 22 defensive rebounds in the match.

The final match of the day saw Japan (49) playing against Qatar (61). In an exciting match, Japan held on to a 11-point victory over Qatar, overcoming them 82-71 (17-23, 22-14, 22-18, 21-16).

Japan's free throw record was at 93%, converting 21 of the 23 opportunities along with 10 steals, and 4 blocks helped them towards their triumph. Qatar, on the other side, had free throw record of 72% (13 of 18 converted) with 6 steals and 1 block to their credit. Hashimoto Takuya was the leading scorer for Japan with 22 points. Ngombo Tanguy of Qatar, however, stole the show scoring 36 points.

Group Standings

Group A: South Korea 4 points, Thailand 2, Mongolia 2 and Indonesia 1.

Group B: Iran 0 and Syria 0.

Group C: Japan 3, Qatar 3, Chinese Taipei 2, and Hong Kong 1.

Group D: Philippines 2, Kazakhstan 1 and China 0.