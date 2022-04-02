“At 75 it’s nice to get excited about something” - Coach K says he’s totally "into the moment" as he prepares for his 100th game vs North Carolina

The Duke Blue Devils are one win away from sending their iconic coach, Mike Krzyzewski, to a final shot at a national championship.

That possibility has captivated fans as his retirement tour has chugged into New Orleans, Louisiana, for his record 13th Final Four appearance.

First, Duke (32-6) will have to defeat its rival, North Carolina (28-9), in a national semifinal on Saturday. Kansas (31-6) and Villanova (30-7) meet in the first game on Saturday. The winners play on Monday for the national title.

On Friday, Krzyzewski said he's excited about the big game:

“At 75 it’s nice to get excited about something”

"If you start thinking about the past or the future, you don't give as much mind space to the moment and I'm totally into this moment." #CoachK joins Jim Nantz to talk about his last #MFinalFour as @DukeMBB head coach."If you start thinking about the past or the future, you don't give as much mind space to the moment and I'm totally into this moment." #CoachK joins Jim Nantz to talk about his last #MFinalFour as @DukeMBB head coach."If you start thinking about the past or the future, you don't give as much mind space to the moment and I'm totally into this moment." https://t.co/RAQKMc6cWI

While Mike Krzyzewski has always carried himself with a serious demeanor, it looks as if the Hall of Fame coach is enjoying his final NCAA Tournament run.

Krzyzewski has more Final Four appearances and more NCAA Tournament appearances (36) and wins (101) than any other college coach in history. He has five national titles, with his last in 2015. Only UCLA's John Wooden, with 10, had more. He's taken Duke to the national championship game nine times.

Krzyzewski has also led Team USA to three gold medals and was an assistant coach on the gold-winnnig, historic Dream Team in 1992.

With one of the youngest rosters in the country, many analysts were concerned the Blue Devils might not have enough experience to make a deep tournament run.

Instead, the Blue Devils have found themselves back in a groove, taking out Michigan State, Texas Tech and Arkansas in a succession of thrillers.

Coach K said Friday that he's proud of how his young, talented team has come together to give him one more chance in the Final Four:

"It's our youngest team ever. ... What a ride they've given me."

Duke's opponent on Saturday has been playing excellent basketball as well, as one might expect.

North Carolina has bought in to the underdog role throughout March Madness and would love the opportunity to deny Duke and Coach K any more glory.

As a program, UNC holds the record for Final Four appearances (21) and NCAA Tournament wins (130). The Tar Heels have won six national championships.

Kansas and Villanova have won three national titles apiece.

