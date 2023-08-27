Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - August 27 | WNBA

The Atlanta Dream will play the Indiana Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana at 4 p.m. ET.

The Dream has a 16-8 record and are third in the WNBA Eastern Conference, behind the Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty. They are coming off back-to-back losses against the Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks and have only won one game from their last six.

Entering this matchup, the Fever hopes to get into a winning streak after winning back-to-back games against the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm. They are bottom of the WNBA Eastern Conference at 10-24.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to online WNBA sportsbooks, the Indiana Fever is the better pick and will prevent the Indiana Fever from getting their third straight victory.

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: Players to watch

In the Dream's last outing against the Sparks, Cheyenne Parker was their best player, tallying 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks during the loss.

Rhyne Howard and Danielle Robinson helped in the scoring department with 15 and 10 points each. Monique Billings had a good game providing the Dream with a double-double performance of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

On the other hand, the Fever is on a roll coming off a four-point victory against the Seattle Storm. Kelsey Mitchell had a dominant scoring game scoring 36 points and shooting 50% from the field.

She got help from Nalyssa Smith and Aliyah Boston who each had a double-double of points and rebounds. Coming off the bench was Grace Berger chipping in 14 points.

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Fever (+100), Dream (-120)

Spread: Fever (+1.5), Dream (-1.5)

Total: 165.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: Prediction

This is going to be an interesting matchup, as the Fever has the home-court advantage. Still, the Dream is the safer pick to make for this game, and are expected to bounce back from a series of tough losses.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)