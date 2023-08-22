Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - August 22, 2023 | WNBA

The Atlanta Dream faces the tough task of playing against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, August 22. Sitting third in the WNBA Eastern Conference, the Dream boast a .500 record, having won 16 of their 32 games this season.
However, the Las Vegas Aces are the best team in the WNBA and have won 28 of 32 contests, giving them an 87.5% win rate. As such, the Atlanta Dream will likely struggle to stand toe-to-toe with the Aces and could be in for a difficult night against a team that has been historically good all season long.
In the last meeting between these two teams, which occurred on August 14, the Aces secured an 86-65 margin, thus proving their dominance. However, the Dream will likely use that blowout loss to motivate themselves for their upcoming game against the Aces.
Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction
The Las Vegas Aces have to be the favorites heading into the competition against the Atlanta Dream. A blowout victory in their last meeting, coupled with the Aces' dominance all season, is reason enough to expect them to record yet another victory on August 22.
As always in the WNBA, every team stands a chance. As such, the Atlanta Dream will be looking to secure a shock victory over their league-leading counterparts but will need to play an almost perfect game if they want to secure such a victory.
Las Vegas Aces roster
Atlanta Dream Roster
Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on CBS Sports, BSSE, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.
The game will be played in College Park, Georgia, and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch
For the Las Vegas Aces, their trio of A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young will be the focal point of both the offensive and defensive systems the team looks to implement. Wilson is entering the contest off a 25-point, nine-rebound night.
Chelsea Gray's playmaking will also be essential to the Aces playing their usual brand of basketball, as the team relies on Gray's seven assists per night.
For the Atlanta Dream, Cheyenne Parker and Alisha Gray are the duo who will carry the offensive load, as the Dream will look to consistently feature their two best players. Asia Durr may also be relied upon to provide a spark off the bench.
