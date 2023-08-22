Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - August 22, 2023 | WNBA

The Atlanta Dream faces the tough task of playing against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, August 22. Sitting third in the WNBA Eastern Conference, the Dream boast a .500 record, having won 16 of their 32 games this season.

However, the Las Vegas Aces are the best team in the WNBA and have won 28 of 32 contests, giving them an 87.5% win rate. As such, the Atlanta Dream will likely struggle to stand toe-to-toe with the Aces and could be in for a difficult night against a team that has been historically good all season long.

In the last meeting between these two teams, which occurred on August 14, the Aces secured an 86-65 margin, thus proving their dominance. However, the Dream will likely use that blowout loss to motivate themselves for their upcoming game against the Aces.

Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction

The Las Vegas Aces have to be the favorites heading into the competition against the Atlanta Dream. A blowout victory in their last meeting, coupled with the Aces' dominance all season, is reason enough to expect them to record yet another victory on August 22.

As always in the WNBA, every team stands a chance. As such, the Atlanta Dream will be looking to secure a shock victory over their league-leading counterparts but will need to play an almost perfect game if they want to secure such a victory.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kierstan Bell F 6-1 ft 176 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 1 yrs FLORIDA GULF COAST/USA Alysha Clark F 5-11 ft 167 lbs JULY 7, 1987 10 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Sydney Colson G 5-8 ft 140 lbs AUGUST 6, 1989 8 yrs TEXAS A&M/USA Cayla George C-F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 1, 1989 3 yrs AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Chelsea Gray G 5-11 ft 170 lbs OCTOBER 8, 1992 8 yrs DUKE/USA Ashley Joens G 6-1 ft 160 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 R IOWA STATE/USA Candace Parker F-C 6-4 ft 184 lbs APRIL 19, 1986 15 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Kelsey Plum G 5-8 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 24, 1994 5 yrs WASHINGTON/USA Kiah Stokes C 6-3 ft 191 lbs MARCH 30, 1993 7 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Riquna Williams G 5-7 ft 165 lbs MAY 28, 1990 10 yrs MIAMI/USA A'ja Wilson C 6-4 ft 195 lbs AUGUST 8, 1996 5 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Jackie Young G 6-0 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 16, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 ft 185 lbs JULY 10, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA Monique Billings F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 2, 1996 5 yrs UCLA/USA Nia Coffey F 6-1 ft 182 lbs JUNE 11, 1995 6 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Asia (AD) Durr G 5-10 ft 151 lbs APRIL 5, 1997 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Allisha Gray G 6-0 ft 167 lbs JANUARY 12, 1995 6 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Naz Hillmon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 5, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN/USA Rhyne Howard G 6-2 ft 175 lbs APRIL 29, 2000 1 yrs KENTUCKY/USA Haley Jones F-G 6-1 ft 187 lbs MAY 23, 2001 R STANFORD/USA Aari McDonald G 5-6 ft 141 lbs AUGUST 20, 1998 2 yrs ARIZONA/USA Cheyenne Parker F 6-4 ft 193 lbs AUGUST 22, 1992 8 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Danielle Robinson G 5-9 ft 137 lbs MAY 10, 1989 11 yrs OKLAHOMA/USA Iliana Rupert C 6-4 ft 189 lbs JULY 12, 2001 1 yrs TANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on CBS Sports, BSSE, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played in College Park, Georgia, and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch

For the Las Vegas Aces, their trio of A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young will be the focal point of both the offensive and defensive systems the team looks to implement. Wilson is entering the contest off a 25-point, nine-rebound night.

Chelsea Gray's playmaking will also be essential to the Aces playing their usual brand of basketball, as the team relies on Gray's seven assists per night.

For the Atlanta Dream, Cheyenne Parker and Alisha Gray are the duo who will carry the offensive load, as the Dream will look to consistently feature their two best players. Asia Durr may also be relied upon to provide a spark off the bench.

