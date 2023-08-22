Basketball
Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - August 22, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 22, 2023 10:55 GMT
The Atlanta Dream faces the tough task of playing against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, August 22. Sitting third in the WNBA Eastern Conference, the Dream boast a .500 record, having won 16 of their 32 games this season.

However, the Las Vegas Aces are the best team in the WNBA and have won 28 of 32 contests, giving them an 87.5% win rate. As such, the Atlanta Dream will likely struggle to stand toe-to-toe with the Aces and could be in for a difficult night against a team that has been historically good all season long.

In the last meeting between these two teams, which occurred on August 14, the Aces secured an 86-65 margin, thus proving their dominance. However, the Dream will likely use that blowout loss to motivate themselves for their upcoming game against the Aces.

Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction

The Las Vegas Aces have to be the favorites heading into the competition against the Atlanta Dream. A blowout victory in their last meeting, coupled with the Aces' dominance all season, is reason enough to expect them to record yet another victory on August 22.

As always in the WNBA, every team stands a chance. As such, the Atlanta Dream will be looking to secure a shock victory over their league-leading counterparts but will need to play an almost perfect game if they want to secure such a victory.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Laeticia Amihere
F6-3 ft185 lbsJULY 10, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA
Monique Billings
F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 2, 19965 yrsUCLA/USA
Nia Coffey
F6-1 ft182 lbsJUNE 11, 19956 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Asia (AD) Durr
G5-10 ft151 lbsAPRIL 5, 19972 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Allisha Gray
G6-0 ft167 lbsJANUARY 12, 19956 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Naz Hillmon
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 5, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN/USA
Rhyne Howard
G6-2 ft175 lbsAPRIL 29, 20001 yrsKENTUCKY/USA
Haley Jones
F-G6-1 ft187 lbsMAY 23, 2001RSTANFORD/USA
Aari McDonald
G5-6 ft141 lbsAUGUST 20, 19982 yrsARIZONA/USA
Cheyenne Parker
F6-4 ft193 lbsAUGUST 22, 19928 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Danielle Robinson
G5-9 ft137 lbsMAY 10, 198911 yrsOKLAHOMA/USA
Iliana Rupert
C6-4 ft189 lbsJULY 12, 20011 yrsTANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on CBS Sports, BSSE, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played in College Park, Georgia, and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch

For the Las Vegas Aces, their trio of A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young will be the focal point of both the offensive and defensive systems the team looks to implement. Wilson is entering the contest off a 25-point, nine-rebound night.

Chelsea Gray's playmaking will also be essential to the Aces playing their usual brand of basketball, as the team relies on Gray's seven assists per night.

For the Atlanta Dream, Cheyenne Parker and Alisha Gray are the duo who will carry the offensive load, as the Dream will look to consistently feature their two best players. Asia Durr may also be relied upon to provide a spark off the bench.

