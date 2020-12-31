Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After a scoring bonanza in the first encounter, the second game of this mini-series between Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets is expected to be a close affair as well. The Hawks were handed their first loss of the 2020-21 season last time around.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, January 1st, 7:30 PM ET (Saturday 6 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are wary of the fact that they do not have too many adept defenders on their team and have stuck to the philosophy of getting wins via volume scoring. They currently have the best offensive rating in the league and they came close to upsetting the Brooklyn Nets the other night.

Capela hustle ➡️ Red Velvet three 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rMamQHcDpg — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 31, 2020

The Atlanta Hawks have six players scoring in double digits and this list does not include the injured Danilo Gallinari who is bound to break that threshold upon his return. As always, Trae Young is leading the scoring for the franchise while De'Andre Hunter has transitioned into the 3-and-D role he was drafted for.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young

He may not do much defensively but Trae Young is playing at an incredible level going forward. He's averaging 33 points per game on 50.7% shooting to go with 8.3 assists per game. He's also taking an outstanding 15.5 free throws per game. Young managed 30 points and 11 assists against the Brooklyn Nets last time.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Cam Reddish, F De'Andre Hunter, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Atlanta Hawks 145-141 but they were stretched to the limit. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving continue to lead the side but they're finding support elsewhere too with three other players averaging in double digits.

KAI saved his best for last tonight. And his best was poetry.



📼 @KyrieIrving 📼 pic.twitter.com/DjY8d3471V — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 31, 2020

The loss of Spencer Dinwiddie will take some getting used to but the Brooklyn Nets have done well so far. Their efficiency from the field allows the Nets to be in control but they need to shore up a bit on the defensive end as they've started leaking points of late.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

Even though the Atlanta Hawks put De'Andre Hunter on Kevin Durant in the previous game, the latter had little trouble in contributing. Durant led the Brooklyn Nets with 33 points while also managing 11 rebounds and eight assists. He's averaging 28.3 points for the season and will be looking to torch the Hawks again on New Year's Day.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, F Kevin Durant, F Joe Harris, C DeAndre Jordan

Hawks vs Nets Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are a fun team to watch and they can demolish any team with their offense. But they simply don't have the needed personnel to keep the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in check. With this duo running ragged, another victory should be on the cards for the Brooklyn Nets.

Where to watch Hawks vs Nets?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Southeast and YES. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

