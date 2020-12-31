NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players Brooklyn Nets could target to replace Spencer Dinwiddie

The Brooklyn Nets are functioning well to start the 2020-21 NBA season. They're 3-2 right now but with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sitting out in one of the two losses, that a record they'd be okay with. Spencer Dinwiddie's injury has put the NBA trade rumors into motion once again though. There are murmurs as to whether the Nets will make any roster changes from here on out.

The Brooklyn Nets replaced Dinwiddie with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot against the Atlanta Hawks but he isn't exactly a great fit alongside Kyrie Irving. They don't want to promote Caris LeVert either, who's admittedly playing the Manu Ginobli role for the side as per head coach Steve Nash.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will Brooklyn Nets flip Spencer Dinwiddie for another player?

A healthy Spencer Dinwiddie would've played a vital role in the Brooklyn Nets' quest for a championship. However, he's owed $11.5 million this year and for a tax-paying team, that's a lot. The Nets can instead try to move him and attach a draft pick to land another player and bolster their roster.

On that note, let us look at three names that the Brooklyn Nets can trade for to replace Spencer Dinwiddie.

#1 George Hill

George Hill [Image: NBA.com]

Possibly the best available replacement on the trade market, George Hill will be the perfect player to slot alongside Kyrie Irving in the Brooklyn Nets' backcourt. He's averaging 17.5 points while shooting 50% from downtown to start the season for the OKC Thunder. He's also a vocal leader who plays good defense.

Guys, George Hill sure could really help a contending team...



He has 11 points and is shooting 5/5 from the field. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/os9PUx8MGd — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) December 27, 2020

George Hill is owed $9.5 million this season and the OKC Thunder are looking to tank. Attaching the 2021 first-round pick along with Dinwiddie will be enough to get the deal done. It would also save the Nets some amount in luxury tax.

#2 Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose

The pathway is clear for Derrick Rose's exit from the Detroit Pistons. He's no longer their starting point guard and the Pistons are interested in accumulating future draft stock. Rose isn't as efficient a scorer but he'll provide some cover for Irving as a floor general.

Rose is owed $7.7 million and is on an expiring contract. He would save the Brooklyn Nets some tax and it could be possible to land him without giving much draft stock away. The Pistons could take a gamble on Dinwiddie and lure him into opting into his player option once he returns from injury.

#3 Kevin Love

Kevin Love (right)

The Brooklyn Nets have the option of moving Joe Harris to the shooting guard's role and look for a power forward instead. In case they go this route, they'll be able to consider Kevin Love. His contract doesn't fall in line with the Cavs' plans and they would likely be willing to let him go.

With this triple, @kevinlove eclipses the 13,000-point mark for his career and becomes just the ninth player in NBA history with 13,000 points, 7,000 rebounds, and 1,000 three-pointers made.#BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/oAa9TTY9k1 — FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) December 27, 2020

IDinwiddie alone wouldn't cut it for the trade since Love is owed $31.3 million for the season. The Nets will have to attach Taurean Prince and an additional contract as well to get the deal done. It would certainly mean taking on more tax hit for the Brooklyn Nets. However, they will get a championship pedigree forward who'll be a 20-10 threat on any night and can stretch the floor.

Kevin Love is sidelined with injury for the time being so in case a deal is to happen, it'll take place at least a month from now.

