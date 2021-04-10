Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - April 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for a battle between two playoff hopefuls as the Atlanta Hawks lock horns with the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Sunday in their third meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Charlotte Hornets hold a 2-0 series lead over their counterparts, having beaten them twice in January. Fast forward to April, and both sides are on the rise in the Eastern Conference.

After a shaky first half of the season, the Atlanta Hawks have turned a corner in recent weeks. Adding Nate McMillan to the mix as the new head coach has done wonders for the Hawks, who are currently occupying fifth place in the East with a 28-25 record behind them.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets have continued their impressive run, with the team climbing to fourth spot in the East with a 27-24 record. This matchup presents a preview of what could turn out to be a first-round playoff series between the two high-flying clubs.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, April 11th, 2021 1:00 PM ET. (Sunday 10:30 PM IST)

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The surging Atlanta Hawks have won four of their past five games. What's even more impressive is them staying hot despite injuries to John Collins, De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish.

After dropping one to the Grizzlies, the Atlanta Hawks bounced back with an impressive win against the new-look Chicago Bulls with a 120-108 scoreline in their last outing.

Trae Young tonight:



42 points

8 rebounds

9 assists

15/25 FG

11/14 FT pic.twitter.com/qK8tgA3r2Y — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 10, 2021

Trae Young and Clint Capela led the charge with awe-inspiring performances. Young tallied a near triple-double with a massive total of 42 points to go along with nine assists and eight boards. Meanwhile, Capela sizzled with another double-double performance as he racked in 10 boards to go along with 22 points in a winning effort.

The duo have emerged as the top two players for the Atlanta Hawks this season and will need to deliver a similar outing when taking on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young #11 (left) of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young is playing like a superstar for the Atlanta Hawks this season. The 22-year-old guard has been the driving force behind their success as he continues to fill up the stat sheet with incredible numbers on a nightly basis.

In the Hawks' win over the Bulls, Young shot 60% from the field in 38 minutes from the floor en route to his dazzling 42 point performance. He has registered 30 points or above in three of his past five games.

In 50 appearances for the Atlanta Hawks this campaign, Young has averaged 25.4 points on 43.5% shooting from the floor. In addition to his scoring prowess, he is also dishing out 9.5 assists per contest while also collecting four rebounds per game.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard Trae Young, Shooting Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, Small Forward Kevin Huerter, Power Forward Solomon Hill, Center Clint Capela

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Like the Atlanta Hawks, the Charlotte Hornets have key players on the sidelines with injuries. Two of their top contributors in Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball are out for an extended period. Despite their absence, the team has continued to add more wins to an already impressive record.

James Borrego's side will enter this enticing fixture on the back of a two-game winning streak. The Charlotte Hornets have won seven of their past 10 games. They are coming off a win against a top contender in the East, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks with a 127-119 decision, albeit their counterparts were playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Leading the pack for the Charlotte Hornets was Miles Bridges, who recorded a 26-point outing. Meanwhile, Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham registered an identical 20 point performance for their 27th victory of the campaign.

Key Player - Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier #3 (right) of the Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier has been leading the Charlotte Hornets with Hayward and Ball recuperating from their injuries. He has dropped a combined total of 59 points in his last three appearances while also adding 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in that period.

Rozier's recent performances have made him the scoring leader on the Charlotte Hornets, with an average of 20.3 points on 46.4% shooting from the floor. The 27-year-old is also a threat from the three-point line, where he is drilling the long-range trey with a 40% shooting accuracy.

The shorthanded Charlotte Hornets will need Rozier to post a big outing on Sunday when the Atlanta Hawks come knocking on their door.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard Devonte' Graham, Shooting Guard Terry Rozier, Small Forward Miles Bridges, Power Forward Jalen McDaniels, Center PJ Washington

Hawks vs. Hornets Match Prediction

Both sides will enter this matchup with a severely depleted lineup that should level the playing field. The Atlanta Hawks will look to Trae Young and Clint Capela to repeat the magic from the other night and bring home the win for their side.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets have proven their mettle in the past few weeks and won't go down so easily. The Hornets will look to Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham to produce another winning presentation in this matchup. Fans can expect this game to have a playoff feel to it with the Hawks coming out on top.

Where to watch Hawks vs. Hornets?

The game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets will be telecast on Bally Sports Southeast (Charlotte) and Bally Sports Southeast (Atlanta). Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.