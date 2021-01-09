Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Match Preview - January 9th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets are set to face off against the Atlanta Hawks in an enticing clash within the Eastern Conference of the NBA on Saturday.

The last game between these two teams was an immensely exciting one, and NBA fans cannot wait to see what this upcoming match-up has in store for them.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, 9th January 2021 - 7:00 PM ET (Sunday, 10th January 2021 - 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Many expected the Atlanta Hawks to be one of the more resilient teams in the Eastern Conference this season, but that has not been the case.

Advertisement

Whether it was due to injuries to important players or just the team's inconsistent performances, the Hawks have struggled this season, even losing their last three games.

With the franchise intending to make the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the team will be hungry to break their losing streak with a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young

Despite the Atlanta Hawks' struggles, Trae Young has been producing at a high level this season. The 22-year-old is averaging 25.9 points and 8.4 assists while shooting 43.0% from the field. However, after his poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets, many have started to doubt his effectiveness in this upcoming game.

To prove his doubters wrong, Young will have to start the game firing on all cylinders and try to keep the same energy until the final buzzer.

If he can do that, it will be extremely difficult for the Hornets to keep up, allowing the Hawks to take the game.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Cam Reddish, F De'Andre Hunter, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

Advertisement

Charlotte Hornets Preview

It has been an up-and-down season for the Charlotte Hornets, but they may finally be finding their feet.

The franchise has picked up impressive back-to-back wins ahead of this game and are starting to look dangerous.

Players like Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier have been stand-out performers for the Hornets in these games. They will hope to continue their good run of form against the Atlanta Hawks.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball makes a difference for the Charlotte Hornets whenever he steps on the floor, and the team's offense flows far better with the ball in his hands.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old has also contributed on the defensive end, getting the team extra possession through steals and rebounds while also doing a great job at contesting shots from the perimeter.

From backyard battles in Chino Hills to the NBA...



Where else can two brothers become top 3 draft picks and face off on the biggest stage? #OnlyHere



Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) and the @PelicansNBA host LaMelo Ball (@MELOD1P) and the @hornets tonight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/bPBtXyV354 — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2021

Given how much he has done in such a short span of time, the Charlotte Hornets need to give Ball more minutes if they want to win against the Atlanta Hawks.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G Devonte' Graham, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Bismack Biyombo

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction

This will undoubtedly be a very close match, with both teams looking to outscore the other rather than rely on their defense to take the game.

An important thing to note here is that this will be the Charlotte Hornets' third game in three days, which means that exhaustion will play a massive role in the result. Since the Atlanta Hawks got a day to rest, they will come into this game more well-rested than their opposition, giving them a big advantage.

After taking these factors into consideration, the Atlanta Hawks will likely be the team that will come away with a victory.

Where to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets

Advertisement

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcast locally on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Chicago Bulls 115-117 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes as LeBron James and crew grab a close win at Staples Center