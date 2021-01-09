Chicago Bulls 115-117 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes as LeBron James and crew grab a close win at Staples Center

The LA Lakers faced the Chicago Bulls in a fiercely contested and incredibly entertaining NBA game on Friday. Prior to the game, a moment of silence was taken due to the tragic passing of MLB legend Tommy Lasorda.

When the game eventually began, both teams came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, and the energy never dipped for too long.

Twitter reacts as LA Lakers hold on against the Chicago Bulls to win it at Staples Center

LA Lakers

The Chicago Bulls played far better than expected, and it truly took everything the LA Lakers had to hold on during this game.

Given how close and unpredictable the match was, the NBA community couldn't stop reacting on Twitter during and after this clash.

Here are some of the best tweets:

We honor a Los Angeles icon, a 71-season veteran, and a Dodger forever. Rest In Peace, Tommy 💙 pic.twitter.com/2TkSNCQGxX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 8, 2021

So good to see Wesley Matthews sink that bucket. @Lakers will need to hang on to that lead and get back to winning ways. #LakeShow — Aaron Abhishek (@aaronabhi) January 9, 2021

Lakers best defensive quarter in a couple games — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

Refs doing great in the 3rd quarter for the Lakers 😤😤😤 — ChicagoJon (@ChicagoJon) January 9, 2021

The LA Lakers had several standout performers. As always, LeBron James was one of them. He recorded 28 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field.

Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder were also incredible against the Chicago Bulls and picked up key buckets throughout the game to keep the Lakers' lead intact.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the players' performances:

Hey @Lakers I thought you said kuzma improved — Sav (@fadingthechalk) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

Wesley Matthews Jr is cookin for the Lakers. That bow & arrow is out tonight. #LakeShow — DJ MIKE MAJOR (@DJMikeMajor) January 9, 2021

Refs love Lebron #BullsNation — CORE CUSTOM (@corecustom) January 9, 2021

Zach LaVine had an incredible game against the LA Lakers. The 25-year-old recorded an impressive 38 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, while shooting 63.6% from the field and 57.1% from behind the arc.

Coby White, Wendell Carter Jr. and Thaddeus Young did a very good job of supporting LaVine but just couldn't do enough to grab the victory for the Chicago Bulls.

Here are more reactions to the players' exploits:

Advertisement

@MONSTATREZZ is the only one doing anything when LBJ goes out thank God for it @Lakers these are important stretches in games #LakeShow #LakersFamily — Bradley B. Groover (@BradleyBGroover) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

Overall, this game was a positive one for both franchises.

For the LA Lakers, this is another win under their belt. The franchise will look to add to their momentum by getting more wins as the season progresses.

Despite losing this game, there is a lot for the Chicago Bulls to be happy about. The team proved to the world that they have the ability to fight off bigger opponents in the NBA, which will only add to their hopes of making the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Also Read: "If it was my kind storming the Capitol, what would have happened? I think we already know" LeBron James on Capitol riots of January 6th | NBA News