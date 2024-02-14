Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 14, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets will have their second of four meetings this season on Wednesday. Atlanta, which eked out a 116-110 decision to open their 2023-24 campaign, will be looking to go up 2-0. The Hawks will have to try and repeat without Clint Capela and Onyeka Okungwu who are both nursing injuries.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have won back-to-back games despite playing without franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball. Charlotte has not won two straight games since November when they beat the Boston Celtics (121-118 OT) and Washington Wizards (117-114) on consecutive nights.

Grant Williams and Seth Curry, who arrived from Dallas in the PJ Washington trade, have given the Hornets a boost in their surprising winning streak.

The Hawks will try to grab at least a play-in spot after standing pat in the NBA trade deadline. Atlanta, which was expected to make major roster moves, decided to keep everyone on the roster. Coach Quin Snyder will be hoping his team will get past the trade rumors and concentrate on their immediate task of winning more games.

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Hornets will host the Hawks on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Bally Sports SE-CHA and Bally Sports SE-ATL will air the game live. Streaming the matchup is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can tune in to SiriusXM, WFNZ 92.7 FM and WZGC to listen in to the action.

Moneyline: Hawks (-245) vs. Hornets (+200)

Spread: Hawks (-6.0) vs. Hornets (+6.0)

Total (O/U): Hawks (o238.5 -110) vs. Hornets (u238.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets: Game preview

The Atlanta Hawks started fast on Monday against the Chicago Bulls but steadily faded to lose 136-126. They can’t afford to bring the same complacency against the struggling Hornets who will again be without LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams.

Atlanta needs to keep its focus, particularly since the Hornets are playing like they have nothing to lose.

The Charlotte Hornets have surprisingly shown their heart and resilience even without their best player. Coach Steve Clifford has relied on rookie Brandon Miller, the controversial Miles Bridges and former Mavericks Grant Williams and Seth Curry to carry the team.

Charlotte, which stunned the Indiana Pacers 111-102 on Monday, will be looking to make it three straight wins when they host the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting lineups

Bruno Fernando could get a rare start on Wednesday since Clint Capela and Onyeka Okungwu are both inactive. Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson, Trae Young, and Dejounte Murray are expected to be part of the first five.

The Hornets could have Brandon Miller, Cody Martin, Miles Bridges, Nick Richards, and Tre Mann lineup for tip-off versus Atlanta.

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Trae Young is 23.5, which is lower than his season average of 27.0 PPG. Young’s shooting touch has left him over the past two games where he has averaged 18.5 points on 29.4% shooting, including a ghastly 21.1% clip from deep.

Charlotte’s defense, though, has been struggling all season. “Ice Trae” could get over his points prop on Wednesday.

Rookie Brandon Miller has taken a bigger role on the offensive end for the Hornets due to Ball’s injury. His over/under points prop is 20.5 which is much higher than his season average of 16.4 PPG.

Miller is averaging 23.1 PPG this month but only had 12 in the win against the Pacers on Monday. He could get past his points prop as the Hornets will continue to push him to be aggressive in looking for his shots.

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets are two of the worst teams in the NBA in defensive rating. Charlotte is dead last in that category while Atlanta is third-worst. The team that gets hot could walk away with the win.

The Hawks could emerge as the winner but allow the Hornets to cover the +6.0 spread.

