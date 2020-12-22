Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - December 23, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 23rd, 8 PM ET

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

The Chicago Bulls will host the Atlanta Hawks in their NBA season opener on Wednesday. Both teams will be hoping to improve from their 2019-20 campaign, where they both failed to make the playoffs.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls are coming into the season after making some executive changes, hiring a new coach in Billy Donovan. They also hired the first-ever black General Manager, Marc Eversley.

The Bulls will be pursuing a run at the playoffs this year and will be led by their emerging star, Zach LaVine.

Billy Donovan on Zach LaVine: "I want him to constantly stay aggressive. There's times I think he can be a lot more aggressive; not even so much shooting, but even in his cutting and running the floor."



📰 // @SamSmithHoops — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 21, 2020

With the addition of Billy Donavan, the Chicago Bulls believes he can speed up his young core's development and potentially earn a 7th or 8th seed in the playoffs.

They will look to start their season with a win against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday in their season opener.

Key Player - Coby White

Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls

Coby White is the key player for the Chicago Bulls. The second-year guard will be looking to make a big leap in his NBA career after an underperforming rookie season, where he averaged 13.2 points coming off the bench.

Under Billy Donovan, White will likely be the starting point guard and will have a much bigger role in the offense compared to last season.

The 2019 seventh overall draft pick had already shown signs of improvements during the preseason, where he averaged 16.5 points a game and shot 48% from three.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Coby White, Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks had arguably the best offseason in the NBA, with pickups such as Bogdan Bogdanovic, Rajon Rondo, and Danilo Gallinari.

The influx of new players will allow the Hawks to not rely so heavily on Trae Young.

The Atlanta Hawks are going to be one of the most improved teams next season 👀



🔺Trae Young is a star

🔺Kris Dunn brings defense

🔺Capela/Collins is a great low post combo

🔺Gallo, Bogdan & Rondo provide veteran minutes

🔺Okongwu/Reddish/Huerter/Hunter is a talented young core pic.twitter.com/GTb2TjOsX6 — Trade Bait Podcast (@BaitTrade) December 17, 2020

The Atlanta Hawks ownership is in win-now mode and wants to return to the playoffs after a three-year drought.

Expect the Hawks to have one of the most explosive offenses in the league, starting on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Key Player - Trae Young

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young is the star of the show for the Atlanta Hawks. His play will determine how far the Hawks can make it this season.

Young will be looking to continue his great performance from the 2019-20 season, where he averaged 29.6 points and made his first All-Star team. With the addition of Rajon Rondo, Atlanta is hoping that he will be able to mentor Young and teach him a winning mentality.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks will beat the Chicago Bull on Wednesday night. Expect Trae Young to have a big game and start the Hawks off in the right direction.

Where to watch Hawks vs. Bulls?

The game will be broadcasted live on NBCS-Chicago. For non-local fans, every game is available through the NBA League Pass.

