Atlanta Hawks 2020-21 NBA Season Preview & Prediction - Key Acquisitions, Complete Roster, and Starting 5

The Atlanta Hawks, led by their young star Trae Young, will be going all-in on offense this year and made that clear with their off-season acquisitions. They hope their offensive strategy will accelerate their rebuilding process and help them make the playoffs after a three-year drought.

Atlanta Hawks 2020-21 NBA Season Preview: Building around Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks will begin their regular-season in less than two weeks. After a nine-month hiatus, they have made it clear that their plans now center around Trae Young. The Hawks have been active during free agency, making moves to get some veteran pieces to quicken their young star's development. The 22-year-old guard will be entering his third NBA season and look to lead his team into the playoffs.

With the shortened 72-game pandemic season, the Atlanta Hawks will be looking to start the season with more energy than teams that played in the NBA bubble and received a shorter offseason. The Eastern Conference side will be hoping to use their young legs to gain an advantage in a season with many more back-to-back games compared to last year.

Atlanta Hawks 2019-20 NBA Season Record

Regular Season: 20-47

Eastern Conference: 14th

Key Acquisitions

G Rajon Rondo, G Bogdan Bogdanovic, F Danilo Gallinari, G Kris Dunn, C Clint Capela

To many, the Atlanta Hawks won the offseason, landing four veteran players to go with their young core. The addition of Bogdan Bogdanovic gives the Hawks another shooter on the perimeter and a skilled playmaker who will be able to lessen the weight on Trae Young. Not only did this signing give the Hawks a new starting shooting guard, but it prevented another Eastern Conference team from sighing him — the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rajon Rondo is another huge pick up for Atlanta. He plans to act as a coach and mentor the young players. Rondo will be able to bring in a much-needed winning mentality to the young hawks in addition to his experience. If the Hawks can make it to the playoffs, then playoff Rondo will also be a huge factor.

How will Rajon Rondo help the Atlanta Hawks next season?



His former teammate Tony Allen tells Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson how Rondo will elevate Trae Young's game. pic.twitter.com/8ttRsr1DHG — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) December 6, 2020

The acquisition of Kris Dunn was to add a more defensive approach to the lineup in a top-heavy offensive team. Dunn will be the Hawks' backup guard next season and look to continue his growth as he enters his fifth season.

The Atlanta Hawks signed Clint Capela back during the trade deadline in February, but he is yet to suit-up for the Hawks. Capela will give the Hawks a force in the paint defensively. Atlanta finished last in the league for points allowed in the paint, so the 6'10” center will be looking to improve that in this upcoming season.

The influx of new players will give Atlanta more depth and allow Trae Young not to be so ball-dominant. The Hawks will have a more unpredictable and fluid offense in the upcoming season.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Bogdan Bogdanovic, F De'Andre Hunter, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

Complete Roster

John Collins, Clint Capela, Solomon Hill, Kris Dunn, Tony Snell, Bruno Fernando, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Hunter, Cam Reddish, Rajon Rondo, De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Trae Young, Brandon Goodwin, Nathan Knight, Skylar Mays

🦅 Meet the Atlanta Hawks, 2020/21 edition. pic.twitter.com/GmrYJfTnzQ — NBA UK (@NBAUK) December 7, 2020

Overview

The Atlanta Hawks started the offseason with the largest amount of cap space in the NBA, and they made full use of it. The Eastern Conference franchise will be looking to become playoff contenders once again after three forgettable seasons. With the additions they made, Atlanta will not only have veteran leadership, but they now have players that can create their own shot aside from Trae Young.

The Hawks' overall core is a roster capable of winning games now, unlike last year, which was used more for development. Atlanta made it clear that they would rather rush to be a middle of the back team that battles for the last playoff spots in the Eastern Conference rather than look towards the future with the flurry of signings they made.

With the pressure from the ownership to win now, and the increased experience, the Atlanta Hawks are a much better team than last year, but their long-term future remains unknown.

Atlanta Hawks want to win — and win now

Prediction for Atlanta Hawks 2020-21 Season

With the Hawks ownership being in win-now mode, Atlanta will be in the conversation for the last couple playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Due to an extremely disappointing last season, the Hawks are likely to tack on another 12-15 wins in the shortened season.

The addition of Rajon Rondo to the team will help bring Trae Young to the next level and learn to get his teammates more involved. The Atlanta Hawks will finish the 72-game season with a .500 record at 32-32 and earn a seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.