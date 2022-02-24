Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - February 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will begin their post-All-Star break campaign with a visit to the United Center for a regular-season game against the Chicago Bulls on February 24.

In the two prior matchups between the teams this season, the Bulls emerged victorious on both occasions.

The Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic before the All-Star break. Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic stepped up for the team, combining for 45 points to lead the way in terms of scoring.

A total of seven players from the team scored 10 points or more during that game, which helped Atlanta to earn a 130-109 win.

The Bulls also secured a stunning win over the Sacramento Kings going into the break.

DeMar DeRozan continued his streak of brilliance as he racked up 38 points to lead the team to a win. Youngster Coby White also had an impressive game as he scored 31 points to help the Bulls get to a 125-118 win at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, February 24, 9:00 PM ET [Friday, February 25, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Indiana Pacers v Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have not performed as well as fans expected so far this season. Having made it to the Conference Finals last season, many expected them to earn a top-five seed this, but that has not been the case.

The team currently sits tenth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 28-30 record.

Trae Young has been putting up big numbers for Atlanta. However, he hasn't gotten enough support from the team. Defense has once again been a big letdown for them and they will need to improve on that end if they want to earn a playoff spot.

With 24 games left, Atlanta still has a chance to go on a stellar winning streak and climb a few positions higher.

They will be hoping to start their post-break campaign in style. If they want to get the better of the Bulls though, they will need to be at their best defensively and offensively.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young has been fantastic yet again this season for the Hawks. He has averaged 27.8 PPG and 9.3 APG in 53 appearances. The 23-year-old has also shot an efficient 45.6% from the field.

His ability to shoot from nearly anywhere on the court makes him an instant threat. The three-time All-Star has improved a lot as a playmaker, continuing his consistent performance as the Hawks' offensive centerpiece.

Going up against the Bulls, Trae will need to be at his best in order to secure a victory. His scoring prowess and ability to get others involved will certainly put pressure on the Bulls defense.

Kevin Keneely @KevinKeneely1 Trae Young has surpassed Shaquille O’Neal and has tied Kevin Durant for the seventh-most games (21) with 40+ points for a player under the age of 24, in NBA history. Trae Young has surpassed Shaquille O’Neal and has tied Kevin Durant for the seventh-most games (21) with 40+ points for a player under the age of 24, in NBA history. https://t.co/JvL6I7qNYL

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Bogdan Bogdanovic, F - De'Andre Hunter, F - John Collins, C - Clint Capela

Chicago Bulls Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. They currently share the top seed in the East with the Miami Heat, but a lot of changes could be expected with regards to the final standings.

Injuries and setbacks have hampered their season, but coach Billy Donovan has done a good job of keeping the ship sailing.

Undoubtedly, DeMar DeRozan has been a big reason for their brilliance. The team will be hoping he can continue his form and lead them to a position atop the East.

With only 22 games left, the Bulls are still missing vital pieces such as Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. While there are no reports that suggest an exact date, the team will be hoping to have them by playoff time.

This game against Atlanta is crucial for them as it will help them gain momentum as their season resumes.

As a team, the Bulls are 23-8 at home. They will be hoping to put on a show and emerge with another win, which will help them maintain their record.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is having an MVP caliber season with the Bulls this year.

He is averaging 28.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 5.1 APG in 55 appearances. The 32-year-old has scored 35 points or more on 50% shooting in his last 7 games, making him the only player in the NBA to achieve that feat this season.

StatMuse @statmuse It happened. DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history with 35+ points on 50% shooting in 7 straight games.



38 PTS | 59 FG%

40 PTS | 67 FG%

38 PTS | 50 FG%

35 PTS | 64 FG%

36 PTS | 68 FG%

38 PTS | 59 FG%

45 PTS | 60 FG% It happened. DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history with 35+ points on 50% shooting in 7 straight games.38 PTS | 59 FG%40 PTS | 67 FG%38 PTS | 50 FG%35 PTS | 64 FG%36 PTS | 68 FG%38 PTS | 59 FG%45 PTS | 60 FG% https://t.co/LjNqZAxnpB

He will be looking to maintain his stunning form and continue delivering big performances to lead the Bulls team ahead.

Having started in the All-Star game and getting a chance to see legends like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson may have been a big motivation for DeRozan.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Ayo Dosunmu, G - Coby White, F - Zach LaVine, F - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic

Hawks vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Hawks and the Bulls make for an exciting matchup as players like Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan will be going up against each other.

However, considering the way the Bulls have played this year, they will be favorites over Atlanta in this game at the United Center.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Bulls game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Hawks and the Bulls will also be telecast on Bally Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Chicago.

Check this out - FanDuel SB:$1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Edited by Adam Dickson