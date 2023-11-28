Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | November 28, 2023

The Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of the last eight games in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament for November 29. This will be the first time that both teams see each other for the 2023-24 season. The Hawks have prevailed over the Cavs for six of their last seven matchups.

The Atlanta Hawks own an 8-8 record and are ninth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. After back-to-back wins, this team could not get into a winning streak after losing to the Boston Celtics in their most recent game by 10 points.

Meanwhile, it is the opposite for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they bounced back from back-to-back losses with a win over the Toronto Raptors. This team currently owns a winning record of 9-8.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA In-Season Tournament game is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 28.

Both teams get to engage inside the walls of the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports SE-ATL are going to be the eyes of fans inside the venue as they broadcast the game on television.

Moneyline: Hawks (+175) vs Cavaliers (-210)

Spread: Hawks +5 (-110) vs -5 Cavaliers (-110)

Total (O/U): Hawks (u236.5) vs Cavaliers (o236.5)

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have three players placed on their injury list. Dean Wade is ruled out for the Haws game with an ankle injury. Ty Jerome and Ricky Rubio are also ruled out with no definite time to return to the Cavs roster.

The Atlanta Hawks placed Jalen Johnson on their injury list and he would need at least another week to heal from his wrist injury. Mohammad Gueye is set to return by mid-December while Kobe Bufkin will need at least two more months to heal his thumb injury.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted lineups

With Jalen Johnson out, the Atlanta Hawks have put Saddiq Bey in the starting five alongside D'Andre Hunter. Clint Capela is a lock at the center position while Dejounte Murray and Trae Young are the team's backcourt tandem.

There is not much change for the Cavs starting five since all of them are healthy. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are starting as guards while Jarret Allen is at center. Evan Mobley joins the frontcourt along with Max Strus.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has been the Cavs' leading scorer and his NBA prop is at 26.5. He has hit that mark only once in the last five games and the trend is that it is safe to bet him going under until he gets his groove once again.

The NBA prop given to TraeYoung is also at 26.5 points and he has been hitting the mark three times for the past games. He should be able to make it over again against the Cavs.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction

This is going to be a high-scoring affair as both teams boast a dynamic backcourt. The total should go over the mark with the Cleveland Cavaliers breaking the losing slump over the Atlanta Hawks. The spread should be covered as well with the way teams love to score.