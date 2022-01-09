Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - January 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will head to the Crypto.com Arena for a matchup against the LA Clippers on Sunday. It will be the first time the teams will face each other this season, with both coming into this game on the back of disappointing results in their previous games.

The Hawks suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the LA Lakers on Friday. They looked extremely short of their best and conceded 15 turnovers, which the Purple and Gold capitalized on. Trae Young scored 25 points and had 14 dimes on the night, but he shot 8-21 from the field. This was the team's sixth loss in seven games. They need to soon up their game, failing to which they will potentially even lose out on a play-in spot.

The team they are up against are the Clippers side that has been affected by injuries this season. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both absent and the onus of taking the team forward has fallen on the shoulders of veteran Marcus Morris Sr. He has done well, but has failed to get significant support from the team. Winning against the Hawks is crucial for the Clippers to get their season back on track.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, January 9, 4:30 PM ET [Monday, January 10, 2:00 AM IST]

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Lakers

The Atlanta Hawks have had a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Despite having one of the best offensive seasons, the team has fallen off on defense this term. Trae Young has been firing on all cylinders, but he hasn't got the necessary support from his teammates. Their last loss against the Lakers was caused by a big defensive lapse and even the management has taken note of it.

The Hawks need defensive reinforcements if they want to achieve success this season. Going up against the Clippers, the Hawks will be hoping to keep their past disappointments aside and do their best in this road game.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young is the only player on the Atlanta Hawks team that has been in form this season. He is averaging 28.3 PPG on a career-high 45.8% efficiency. The 23-year-old has been doing his best regardless of the result. He is key to the team and if the Atlanta Hawks are to grab a win in this game, Young will have to perform at his potential best.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Bogdan Bogdanovic, F - Kevin Huerter, F - John Collins, C - Clint Capela

LA Clippers Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers come into this game after yet another loss, this time against the Memphis Grizzlies by a 123-108 scoreline. Despite playing without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies outclassed the Clippers in every department to emerge victorious.

Marcus Morris Sr. had another big game in the absence of Paul George. He had a 29 point night, but no one other than him had over 20 points, which eventually led to their loss. Having lost their last three games, the Clippers will be hoping to get to a win against the Hawks in this encounter at home.

Key Player - Marcus Morris Sr.

Veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been a big player for the Clippers in the absence of other big stars on the team. The 32-year-old averages 16.5 PPG in the 30 games he has played so far. Going into the game against the Atlanta Hawks, Morris will be keen to convert his performance into a victory.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Terrance Mann, F - Nicolas Batum, F - Marcus Morris Sr., C - Ivica Zubac

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers have had a disappointing run in the past few games. They have played without their stars and it seems to have affected them significantly. However, the team is known for its resilience and will try and expose the Hawks' weak defense.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Clippers game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Hawks and the Clippers will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports SoCal.

