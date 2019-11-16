Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Preview and Predictions - 16th November 2019

Kawhi Leonard.

Match details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date and time: Saturday, 16 November 2019, (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Last game results

Atlanta Hawks (4-7): 128-112 loss against the Phoenix Suns (Thursday, 14th November 2019)

Los Angeles Clippers (7-5): 132-127 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans (Thursday, 14th November, 2019)

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have been struggling for consistency over the past couple of seasons. They started off this season on a hot note and have got some great young players. But they are still not able to win games and have a 4-7 record at the moment.

With weak competition at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, despite the poor record, the Hawks lie at the seventh position. They do, however, have great building blocks for the future.

Key player - Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (center).

Trae Young was selected as the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks. Young has been incredible for the Hawks and has been putting up some mind boggling numbers.

This has again been an incredible season for Trae Young so far. He is averaging 27.3 points, 9.1 assists and four rebounds per game shooting above 45% from the field. Young is without a doubt one of the most exciting players to watch in the NBA.

Hawks predicted lineup

Trae Young, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter, Jabari Parker, Damian Jones.

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers were considered the pre-season favorites by the majority of the analysts. They added two superstars to a core group of players that reached the playoffs last season.

The Clippers started off the season very brightly. They have somehow fallen to the mid-table but still remain the team to beat this season when all the players are healthy.

Key player - Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers forward, Paul George.

Paul George had a great debut game for the Clippers. He scored 33 points on 10-17 shooting from the field.

George was acquired by the Clippers from the Thunder to be the second superstar alongside Kawhi Leonard. He was exceptional last year for the Thunder and will be hoping to play a major part in the Clippers championship aspirations.

Clippers predicted lineup

Lou Williams, Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac.

Hawks vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Clippers will have Kawhi Leonard back for this match and will be at almost full strength. The Hawks are a good team but don't have the firepower right now to challenge the Clippers.

We predict the Clippers to have an easy win in this match against the Hawks.

Where to watch Hawks vs Clippers?

This inter Conference match-up can be seen on Fox Sports Prime Ticket and Fox Sports South East, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass