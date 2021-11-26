Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Atlanta Hawks at FedEx Forum on November 26th.

The Atlanta Hawks will head into this game on the back of a 126-104 win against the San Antonio Spurs, helping them improve to 10-9 on the season.

The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, are coming off a 126-113 loss against the Toronto Raptors. With the loss, they are tied for the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

De'Andre Hunter

The Atlanta Hawks will feature a number of names in their injury report ahead of their matchup in Memphis.

Long-term injuries will see De'Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu sidelined from games going forward. Hunter looked set to make a comeback from an injury suffered last season. However, after injuring his wrist earlier in November, he is expected to return in mid-January.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young have also been added to the injury report. Both were available for the game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Trae Young (left ankle sprain) is probable.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is questionable.

De’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery) is out.

Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. For tomorrow’s game at Memphis:Trae Young (left ankle sprain) is probable.Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is questionable.De’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery) is out.Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out.

Although Young has been listed as day-to-day with an ankle injury, he is likely to play against Memphis. Bogdanovic sustained a hamstring injury on November 25th and is questionable to start against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Player Name: Status: Reason: De'Andre Hunter Out Wrist Oneyka Okongwu Out Shoulder Trae Young Probable Ankle Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Hamstring

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

De'Anthony Melton

The Memphis Grizzlies will also have a few pieces missing from their rotation heading into this game against the Atlanta Hawks.

De'Anthony Melton is a major addition to the Grizzlies' injured list. After injuring his groin earlier in the week, Melton was listed as questionable to play against the Atlanta Hawks.

Additionally, the Memphis Grizzlies will also see the absences of Sam Merrill and Killian Tillie from the game. Merrill sustained an ankle injury on November 18th. He is expected to be out until mid-December.

Tillie, on the other hand, has been listed as day-to-day but will probably be sidelined for the game against Atlanta.

Player Name: Status: Reason: De'Anthony Melton Questionable Groin Sam Merrill Out Ankle Killian Tillie Out Back

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks

Although the Atlanta Hawks saw a relatively disappointing start to the season, the team seems to have found their rhythm in the month of November. Gradually climbing up the Eastern Conference standings, the Hawks look competitive again.

Led by the dynamic duo of Trae Young and John Collins, the Atlanta Hawks feature some talented pieces on their roster. With Clint Capela joining Collins in the frontcourt, the Hawks also enjoyed the availability of Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic around the perimeter.

Coming off the bench, Cam Reddish has had a solid season playing the small forward position. With the addition of reliable veterans such as Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari in reserve roles, the overall Hawks rotation seems pretty solid.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies started off strong in the month of October but have since looked inconsistent. Putting up a tough fight in every game they play, the Grizzlies' record still finds them outside of a guaranteed playoff berth.

Led by Ja Morant at point guard, the Memphis Grizzlies have some talented pieces on their roster. Featuring the return of Dillon Brooks from injury, the Grizzlies' lineup of Brooks at small forward combined with the pair of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams make for a bruising frontcourt unit.

With De'Anthony Melton's availability in doubt, Desmond Bane will be tapped to step in as the shooting guard. This allows Brooks to play the small forward position to guard the perimeter. Bane has also had a great season so far as he has become a solid scoring option for the side.

Memphis' overall rotation also sees players such as Tyus Jones, Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke receive valuable minutes in games.

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting 5’s

Atlanta Hawks

G - Trae Young | G - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - Kevin Huerter | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra