Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 9th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22 

The Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in an NBA 2021-22 preseason game at the FedExForum on Saturday.

The Hawks are coming off back-to-back losses this preseason. They lost their previous game to the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-99. Cam Reddish was the best performer of the night for the team. He scored 20 points, and had five steals to his name. The Hawks were solid in defense, but struggled to be efficient in offense, shooting only 39.6% from the floor.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 128-98 in their previous outing. Six players scored in double digits to round off a brilliant team effort. Desmond Bane was the most impressive player on the night for Memphis. He scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-11 field-goal shooting.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Clint Capela at the Atlanta Hawks' Media Day

The Atlanta Hawks have six players listed on their injury report. Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu are the only two players currently ruled out. Capela is recovering from an Achilles injury, while Okongwu is in rehabilitation after his shoulder surgery.

Meanwhile, Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter are listed as questionable, while Trae Young and Delon Wright are listed as doubtful to face the Memphis Grizzlies. Huerter and Hunter could miss the game as they manage their ankle and knee injuries, respectively. Young is currently dealing with a right quad contusion, while Wright has a sore left ankle.

Player Name Status Reason Clint Capela Out Achilles injury management Onyeka Okongwu Out Shoulder surgery rehabilitation Kevin Huerter Questionable Ankle injury management De’Andre Hunter Questionable Knee injury management Trae Young Doubtful Right quad contusion Delon Wright Doubtful Sore ankle

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant and Kyle Anderson are sidelined for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out nine players due to rest or injury problems for their preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. The list includes Ja Morant, Kyle Anderson, Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks, Kris Dunn, Jaren Jackson Jr., Sean McDermott, Sam Merrill and Killian Tillie.

Morant, Anderson, Jackson and Adams are all rested. They have played significant minutes in the Grizzlies' opening two games of the preseason.

Meanwhile, Brooks is out because of a thigh soreness, Dunn recently underwent a dental procedure; McDermott has a knee injury; Merrill sustained an ankle sprain, and Tillie is dealing with a sore back.

Player Name Status Reason Dillon Brooks Out Thigh soreness Killian Tillie Out Back soreness Sean McDermott Out Right patellar tendinopathy Sam Merrill Out Ankle sprain Kris Dunn Out Dental procedure Ja Morant Out Rest Kyle Anderson Out Rest Steven Adams Out Rest Jaren Jackson Jr. Out Rest

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks' starting lineup will likely depend on game-time decisions for players who are listed as either questionable or doubtful in their injury report.

Considering that Trae Young did not feature in the last game, he could be one of the players listed as doubtful to start on Saturday. He could pair up with Bogdan Bogdanovic on the backcourt should Kevin Huerter and Delon Wright remain sidelined.

De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management): Questionable

Delon Wright (left ankle soreness): Doubtful

The frontcourt could see John Collins and Cam Reddish as forwards and Gorgui Dieng as the center. Meanwhile, the likes of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will have to make plenty of changes to their starting lineup from their last game.

Tyus Jones is likely to replace Ja Morant in the backcourt. He should play alongside De'Anthony Melton. Meanwhile, Desmond Bane is likely to retain his spot as a forward. He could partner Ziaire Williams and Xavier Tillman on the frontcourt.

From the reserves, John Konchar, Jarrett Culver, Santi Aldama and Yves Pons could receive equal playing time.

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Cam Reddish | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Gorgui Dieng.

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Tyus Jones | Shooting Guard - De'Anthony Melton | Small Forward - Ziaire Williams | Power Forward - Desmond Bane | Center - Xavier Tillman.

