Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 3, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The Grizzlies beat the Hawks 128-112 in December.

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies game details and odds

The Hawks-Grizzlies matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum in Memphis.

The game will be televised locally on FanDuel Sports Network South-East. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+290) vs Grizzlies (-315)

Spread: Hawks (+8.5) vs Grizzlies (-8.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o252.5) / -110 (u252.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 27-33 record and have won four of their last 10 games.

They are on a two-time losing streak following their 135-119 home defeat to the OKC Thunder on Friday. Onyeka Okongwu led their losing effort with a double-double of 23 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and a block.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are fourth in the West with a 38-22 record and have won four of their previous 10 outings. They are also on a two-game losing streak after suffering a 130-128 home loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Jaren Jackson Jr. led their losing effort with 42 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Atlanta will be without Larry Nance Jr., Georges Niang, Vit Krejci, Kobe Bufkin and Jalen Johnson, while Trae Young and Daeqwon Plowden are listed as probable. The Hawks will likely use a starting lineup of Trae Young (PG), Dyson Daniels (SG), Zaccharie Risacher (SF), Mouhamed Gueye (PF) and Onyeka Okongwu (C).

Meanwhile, Memphis have Yuki Kawamura and Zyon Pullin listed as out, while Ja Morant is questionable. The Grizzlies are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Ja Morant (PG), Desmond Bane (SG), Jaylen Wells (SF), Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF) and Zach Edey (C).

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Onyeka Okongwu is expected to record under 9.5 rebounds. He's averaging 8.1 rebounds this season and has crossed the mark once in his last five outings.

Desmond Bane, meanwhile, could record over 26.5 points + rebounds. He has recorded over the line is eight of his last 10 games and also crossed the mark in his previous meeting against the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction

The Grizzlies are favoured to get back on the winning track with a convincing home victory against the Hawks.

