The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks are set to meet in an NBA Preseason game, ahead of the 2020-21 regular season.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks - NBA Preseason Game

Date & Time: Saturday, December 19th, 2020 - 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, December 20th, 2020 - 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

The Memphis Grizzlies have a perfect preseason record so far. The Atlanta Hawks have been impressive as well and have lost just one game in the preseason. Interestingly, the Hawks' only defeat was against the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have a flawless 2020 NBA Preseason record heading into this game. The team has looked like a cohesive unit and has convinced many in the NBA community that the franchise could possibly make the playoffs in the 2020-21 season.

The Memphis Grizzlies have several key players out with injuries, including the likes of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke. The franchise will be hoping both big men can return to the fold in the early parts of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant

The reigning Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant is arguably the best player on the Memphis Grizzlies right now. His IQ and feel for the game are astounding and have elevated the franchise's offense to new heights.

Morant has evidently worked on his perimeter shot in the offseason. He has been more confident while letting it fly from deep and has been efficient in his scoring as well.

Along with his posturizing dunks and flair, it is no surprise that Ja Morant is the Memphis Grizzlies' player to watch against the Atlanta Hawks.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant, G De'Anthony Melton, F Dillon Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, C Jonas Valanciunas

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have arguably had the best 2020 offseason in the NBA. The team acquired players such as Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, and Rajon Rondo in Free Agency. Although it is still early days, these acquisitions already look like shrewd investments.

Trae Young x Bogdan Bogdanovic = fun



The Hawks duo combined for 39 points on Sunday



via (@NBA)

pic.twitter.com/Yp2AsjpTR7 — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) December 14, 2020

While the re-tooled roster needs time to build chemistry, the enormous potential of this squad is obvious. Depending on how they develop, this team could become one of the best in the Eastern Conference.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young

Trae Young has been at this brilliant best in the preseason. Much like Ja Morant, his passing IQ and feel for the game are excellent. What sets Trae Young apart from Ja Morant is his shooting from deep.

Young is known for hitting deep shots and often hesitates right in front of defenses as a bait to open up the opposition. The 22-year-old remains a poor defender, but his massive impact on the offensive makes him one of the NBA's elite players.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Bogdan Bogdanovic, F DeAndre Hunter, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks Match Prediction

This is going to be an exciting battle between the point guards of the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks.

For the Atlanta Hawks, players like Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari will need to perform at a much higher level than the previous game. If they repeat the underwhelming performances from the previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies, another loss could be on the cards.

The Atlanta Hawks seem to have more talent on paper and do not have any major injury concerns, which makes them favorites to get a positive result from this game.

Where to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies?

The game between the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies will be locally broadcasted on the Fox Sports network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

