Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - October 9th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

After playing two preseason games apiece in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Atlanta Hawks will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum in Memphis on Saturday.

While the Hawks will probably play without their leading offensive duo of Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Grizzlies will boast an in-form Ja Morant.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Saturday, October 9th; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, October 10th; 5:30 AM).

Venue - FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have lost two consecutive games, the first against the Miami Heat and the second against the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Trae Young was present in the Hawks' debut game, the one-time All-Star was out with a strained quadriceps. He will most probably miss Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies as well.

With clouds of uncertainty thickening over Camp Atlanta, the team may play their next game without Bogdan, Hurter, Young and Clint Capela. The Atlanta Hawks have already endured two losses this preseason, and will need a miraculous performance with their remaining players to win the next game.

Key Player - John Collins

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 👀 The replays of John Collins dunk over Jarrett Allen!! 👀 The replays of John Collins dunk over Jarrett Allen!! https://t.co/N62Y1NQQa6

John Collins has been a reliable scorer for the Hawks. He has scored 14 points in the previous preseason game nights, and will be a key player for his team in the game against Memphis.

His thunderous dunk against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday was enough to light up the stadium, and raise his team's morale. The 24-year-old has also been a dominant rebounder, snatching nine and eight rebounds on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Lou Williams; G - Sharife Cooper; F - John Collins; F - De'Andre Hunter; C - Gorgui Dieng.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

NBA @NBA

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 3 3PM

Steven Adams: 15 PTS, 16 REB

Terry Rozier: 21 PTS, 5 AST, 5 3PM Ja Morant and the @memgrizz pick up the #NBAPreseason win!Ja Morant: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 2 BLKJaren Jackson Jr.: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 3 3PMSteven Adams: 15 PTS, 16 REBTerry Rozier: 21 PTS, 5 AST, 5 3PM Ja Morant and the @memgrizz pick up the #NBAPreseason win!Ja Morant: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 2 BLK

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 3 3PM

Steven Adams: 15 PTS, 16 REB

Terry Rozier: 21 PTS, 5 AST, 5 3PM https://t.co/6qNkRzYbhJ

The Memphis Grizzlies are running hot. They have won both their preseason matchups so far, slaying the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks and then the Charlotte Hornets. Steven Adams has been a crucial player in his team's success, raking up 16 rebounds in the game against the LaMelo Ball-led Hornets.

If Desmond Bane, Adams and De'Anthony Milton can sustain their supporting act on Saturday, it will be difficult to beat the Memphis Grizzlies on their home court.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant is one of the finest young talents in the league. Often compared with a young Russell Westbrook for his explosive athleticism, Morant is the one true leader of the Memphis Grizzlies.

An exceptional playmaker and feeder, Morant is also capable of high scoring performances night after night. Although a poor shooter, his ability to finish at the rim, combined with his clutchness, makes him the most lethal offensive weapon in the Grizzlies' squad.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant; G - De'Anthony Melton; F - Desmond Bane; F - Jaren Jackson Jr.; C - Steven Adams.

Hawks vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The 2020-21 Eastern Conference finalists have suffered heavily in their last two games. With Kevin Huerter, Bogdanovic and Young doubtful for the upcoming match, the Atlanta Hawks could lose against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

With the Grizzlies running red hot, with their key offensive and defensive players healthy, the Hawks may find it extremely difficult to win this preseason game on Saturday.

Also Read

Where to watch Hawks vs Grizzlies?

The Hawks vs Grizzlies match will be available locally on Bally Sports SE - Memphis and Bally Sports SE - Atlanta.

Edited by Bhargav