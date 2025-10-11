Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 11, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks will face the Memphis Grizzlies in one of four NBA preseason games slated for Saturday. This will be Trae Young and Co.’s second preseason game. The team dropped its opener against the Houston Rockets on Monday, losing 122-113.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have lost their first two preseason games, falling to the Detroit Pistons on Monday and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. The team is dealing with multiple injuries to key players and is not at full strength ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

The Grizzlies-Hawks game will tip off at FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Fans can catch the live broadcast on FDSN. Alternatively, the matchup can be streamed with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+115) vs Hawks (-160)

Odds: Grizzlies (+2.5) vs Hawks (-2.5)

Total: Grizzlies -110 (u233.5) vs Hawks -110 (o233.5)

Editor's note: Odds are accurate at the time of writing and may change closer to tip-off.

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Atlanta Hawks look much different than they did at the start of last season following the departures of Clint Capela, Caris LeVert, Larry Nance Jr., and more this summer. The team has also done well to boost its roster, bringing in Nickeil Alexander-Walker, N’Faly Dante, Luke Kennard and Kristaps Porzingis.

A core of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Porzingis has the potential to shock many. Young heads into the new season facing immense pressure after failing to reach the playoffs the last two seasons. Moreover, the Young-led Hawks have not won a playoff series since the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were also active this summer, bringing in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a deal that saw Desmond Bane land in Orlando. They also signed Ty Jerome and Jock Landale, with Santi Aldama and Cam Spencer returning.

Despite the moves the Grizzlies have made, much of their success will depend on the team’s ability to stay healthy, especially its star guard, Ja Morant. The former No. 2 pick has not played more than 65 games in a season since his rookie year in the league.

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups

Grizzlies

G: Ja Morant | G: Cedric Coward | F: Jaylen Wells | F: Santi Aldama | C: PJ Hall

Hawks

G: Trae Young | G: Dyson Daniels | F: Zaccharie Risacher | F: Jalen Johnson | C: Kristaps Porzingis

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction

The Hawks are favorites to win Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. With all the injuries the Grizzlies are managing, it wouldn’t be surprising if they fail to keep up with a fresh Hawks team.

Our prediction: The Hawks to win

