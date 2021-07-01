Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - July 1st, 2021 | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will be looking to take a crucial series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals when the teams face off in Game 5 Thursday night. The Bucks seemed ready to run away with the series after two huge wins, but the Hawks fought well to level things up on Tuesday night.

The Atlanta Hawks feared the worst when Trae Young was sidelined for Game 4, but Lou Williams stepped up in his absence to drop 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Bogdan Bogdanovic continued to remain streaky but managed 20 points of his own, including six three-pointers.

The condensed 2020-21 NBA season claimed another victim as Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his left knee during the third quarter of Game 4. In Giannis' absence, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton both shot exactly 6-of-17 from the field and the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a 88-110 loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks could end up without several key starters on Thursday. Trae Young remains questionable with a bone bruise in his right foot. He certainly won't be fully fit and the severity of the pain will ultimately decide whether he'll play tonight or not.

Clint Capela caught an elbow to the face in Game 4 and he's questionable too. Capela has avoided any serious injury and there's optimism regarding his availability. He may have to play with inflammation in his right eye, though.

Brandon Goodwin (respiratory condition) and De'Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) are the only two Atlanta Hawks players guaranteed to sit out.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo grimaces after injuring his knee

There were fears that Giannis Antetokounmpo may have suffered an ACL injury, but MRI scans later revealed no signs of structural damage to his left knee. Giannis is still doubtful for tonight with a hyperextended knee. Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle surgery) is the only Milwaukee Bucks player set to miss out.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young will start at point guard if he gets the go-ahead for tonight's game, but Lou Williams will deputize for Young if he has to sit out again. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter and John Collins are guaranteed starters. Clint Capela could struggle due to his eye injury but should be able to start the game.

Danilo Gallinari's role off the bench has only kept on increasing during this playoff run. Cam Reddish made some huge shots late in Game 4 and he should be getting playing time tonight as well. Onyeka Okongwu and Kris Dunn might feature in the rotation too.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks might be forced to make one change to the starting lineup, with Bobby Portis replacing Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, PJ Tucker and Brook Lopez will round out the starting five.

Pat Connaughton and Bryn Forbes could both see their playing time go up in the Greek Freak's absence. Giannis' brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo might also get some rotation minutes. Some of the third-stringers could feature too.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Lou Williams | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Kevin Huerter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton | Small Forward - PJ Tucker | Power Forward - Bobby Portis | Center - Brook Lopez

