Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - July 1st 2021 | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will meet for a pivotal matchup on Thursday for Game 5 of their best-of-seven series at Fiserv Forum.

The 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Final is tied at two games apiece after the Hawks dominated the Bucks 110-88 in Atlanta on Tuesday. Without Trae Young, who was ruled out of the game due to a bone bruise in his right foot, the Hawks relied on crisp passing, sweet shooting and a punishing defense to overwhelm Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

Antetokounmpo's status, who hyperextended his left knee in the third quarter of Game 4, is uncertain and an update will be provided the morning after the game. The Milwaukee Bucks will have to regroup and find a way to win the event the two-time MVP is unable to play in, and perhaps the rest of the series.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Thursday, July 1st, 8:30 PM ET (Friday, July 2nd, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Atlanta Hawks Preview

John Collins #20 drives against Brook Lopez #11

Game 4 was a showcase of the Atlanta Hawks’ resolve following news of Young’s unavailability. Every player stepped up, including the reserves, who had 35 points combined.

Lou Williams was inserted into the starting lineup in Young’s place and he responded with a 21-point, 8-assist and 5-rebound performance. The Atlanta Hawks will need another big game from him, especially if Young is unable to give it a go on Thursday or if he is not 100 percent.

Coach Nate McMillan will need to squeeze everything out of his team in order to win for a second time in the series on the Milwaukee Bucks’ home court.

Key Player - Bogdan Bogdanovic

Prior to Game 4, Bogdan Bogdanovic had been averaging just 6.7 points per game in this series while obviously being bothered by right knee soreness since the previous round against the Sixers. He made up for his poor shooting performance with a 20-point outing against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old also made six of the Atlanta Hawks’ 13 3-pointers to give his team a boost in outside shooting.

On Thursday, he will be counted on to provide outside shooting and 20-point scoring for the Hawks, who will try to take home court advantage away from the Milwaukee Bucks when they meet for Game 5.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Lou Williams l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Kevin Huerter l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

John Collins #20 reacts to fouling Brook Lopez #11

Game 5 was a nightmare for the Milwaukee Bucks, who had a lackadaisical approach from tipoff to the final buzzer. There were moments when they were able to execute their offense but coach Mike Budenholzer’s team mostly looked unprepared.

The prospect of not having Antetokounmpo for Game 5, much less the entire playoffs, could either galvanize the team or discourage them and we’ll know what this team is made of in the next two days. The 110 points they gave up in Game 4 was the second highest they had surrendered to the Atlanta Hawks in this series and it proved to be their undoing.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ defense, which was in shambles in Game 4, will have to be addressed by the coaching staff. If they allow the Atlanta Hawks to make 50 percent of their shots again on Thursday, this series will be over soon.

Key Player - Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton is having a frustrating series. Coming off a 38-point explosion in Game 3, Milwaukee Bucks fans were expecting something big coming from the two-time All-Star for Game 4. Alas, Middleton had another bizarre performance, shooting 6-of-17 from the floor and ending up with just 16 points for the night.

The 6-foot-7 forward will have to take his scoring up a notch or two higher if the Milwaukee Bucks have any hope of winning this series.

Middleton’s all-around game is not in question as he routinely puts up five to 10 boards and assists per game. But he needs to be as focused from the start just as he was in the late stages of the game.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton l Small Forward - P.J. Tucker l Power Forward - Bobby Portis l Center - Brook Lopez

Hawks vs Bucks Match Prediction

Trae Young #11 sits on the bench in Game 4

Young has a greater chance of returning to the court in time for Game 5 than Antetokounmpo. The Atlanta Hawks are playing it safe when it comes to their prized point guard, but he could be made available on Thursday.

Unlike the Milwaukee Bucks, the Atlanta Hawks play like they have a chip on their shoulder like Young does and we should expect them to come out firing from the start. But the Bucks will be buoyed by their home crowd and will have a bit of a fight in them. Middleton and Holiday should produce big numbers and not having their fearless leader will wake them up.

Still, the Atlanta Hawks have the Milwaukee Bucks on the ropes and will go for the jugular when presented with the opportunity. Bogdanovic, Williams and John Collins will feast on the ailing Bucks but don’t be surprised if Milwaukee keeps the game close.

Where to Watch Hawks vs Bucks?

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will be televised nationally in the U.S. by TNT and in India by Star Sports Select. International audiences can livestream the game via NBA League Pass.

