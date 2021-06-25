Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 25th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

A late burst allowed the Atlanta Hawks to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening game of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. The Bucks will get a chance to level things up on Friday night when they host the Hawks again at Fiserv Forum for Game 2.

The Milwaukee Bucks had no answers for Trae Young, who recorded 48 points and 11 assists in Game 1. He meshed well with John Collins as the duo helped the Atlanta Hawks outscore the Bucks 18-8 in the final four minutes of that matchup. Collins finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo almost recorded a triple-double with 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Jrue Holiday also managed 33 points and 10 assists. Khris Middleton had a forgetful outing, though. Middleton went 0-of-9 from downtown on Wednesday as the Bucks succumbed to a surprising loss at home.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic struggled to make an impact in Game 1, even though he played 27 minutes. He is listed as questionable for tonight but is likely to play. The Atlanta Hawks continue to miss the services of De'Andre Hunter, who's undergone knee surgery. Brandon Goodwin has also been sidelined indefinitely with a respiratory condition.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks will only be without Donte DiVincenzo, who has been sidelined for the rest of the 2021 playoffs after undergoing surgery to fix a torn ligament in his left ankle.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will continue with their usual backcourt pairing of Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Kevin Huerter played through left ankle soreness on Wednesday and should start again tonight. John Collins and Clint Capela will round out the starting five.

Solomon Hill played 20 minutes in the previous game due to his defensive ability and should be afforded a similar role in Game 2. Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams will supplement the Atlanta Hawks' scoring prowess off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks' starting backcourt pairing should comprise of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, with the latter hoping to bounce back after a shoddy performance in Game 1. PJ Tucker, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will form the starting frontcourt.

It never gets easy. pic.twitter.com/NNlaq3wQnu — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 25, 2021

Bobby Portis almost had a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds in just 14 minutes in Game 1. His playing time should increase. Meanwhile, Pat Connaughton will be the main guy off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks. Bryn Forbes will feature in the rotation as well.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Kevin Huerter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton | Small Forward - PJ Tucker | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez

