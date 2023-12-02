Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction, Betting Tips | Dec. 2, 2023

The Atlanta Hawks are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA regular-season game on Saturday, Dec. 2. It will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, and the Bucks look to bounce back from their loss to the Hawks in their first meeting.

The Hawks are in the fifth game of their road trip as they look to open a winning streak after a tight win in San Antonio against the Spurs.

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, saw their three-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Chicago Bulls, but they return home as they look to go back to their winning ways quickly.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, betting tips, and predictions

The Atlanta Hawks (9-9) will play the Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. While there will be no television coverage of the game, it will be available live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+215) vs Bucks (-260)

Spread: Hawks +6.5 (-110) vs Bucks -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hawks (o250.0) vs Bucks (u250.0)

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview

The Hawks and the Bucks last faced off on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee with the Hawks stunning the Bucks on the road, 127-110. It was Atlanta's third head-to-head win against Milwaukee in their last four outings.

The Atlanta Hawks checked a two-game slide with a 137-135 win against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Bucks, on the other hand, came from a loss to the Chicago Bulls, but before that, they won eight of their last nine games including their last three.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: predicted starting lineups

The Hawks will likely go with De'Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, Clint Capela, Dejounte Murray, and Trae Young against the Bucks.

On the other hand, the Bucks are expected to start Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Damian Lillard, and Malik Beasley against the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Key Players and Betting Tips

Brook Lopez has been playing vintage basketball as of late as evidenced by a career-high in a recent game, and Draft Kings believes Lopez's scoring props, currently at 13.5, will just continue to soar, suggesting to bet over the props.

On the other hand, the entire Hawks starting five led by Trae Young are projected to go over their respective props, but it is interesting to note that Clint Capela is just at a slight underdog level with BetRivers opening their line at +104.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Bucks as -260 favorites to beat the Hawks (+215 underdogs).

The Bucks are also projected to win the Trail Blazers by around six points, with the margin set at Bucks -6.5. However, take note that the Hawks won their first meeting in Milwaukee.

The betting line for the total score is currently at the draw point of 250.0, which is higher than the total points they scored in their first meeting at 237. With that said, it is worth the risk to bet under the spread and the total score.