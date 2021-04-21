Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks will get back on the road to face-off with the New York Knicks at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The battle between the two Eastern Conference NBA teams will have the winner secure the number four spot in the standings.

Both teams have a lot to play for in this game. The New York Knicks will be looking to extend their winning run to seven games, while the Atlanta Hawks will aim to achieve four wins in four away games.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks injury report

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks dribbling

The Atlanta Hawks are a depleted team currently, thanks to a number of players injured, including starters. Danilo Gallinari is out with a foot injury, while De'Andre Hunter has complications with his knee.

Two guards, Tony Snell and Kris Dunn, are out with ankle injuries. Cam Reddish is also unavailable as a result of an Achilles tendon injury.

New York Knicks

Nerlens Noel of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks do not have much to worry about regarding injuries, as most of their starters are healthy. However, Mitchell Robinson is out with an ankle injury. Alec Burks is also unavailable due to health and safety protocols.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks predicted lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young will start on the backcourt alongside Bogdan Bogdanovic. Bogdan has the third-best three-point percentage (41.3) for the Atlanta Hawks behind Tony Snell and Lou Williams.

Kevin Huerter and John Collins will partner on the frontcourt with Clint Capela as the 5.

New York Knicks

Seven straight. Back for more tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/FfRkD7dhFh — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 21, 2021

Elfrid Payton and RJ Barrett will play together on the backcourt for the New York Knicks. Barrett has hit his stride, as he now averages 17.5 PPG, 2.9 APG and 5.6 RPG.

Reggie Bullock and Julius Randle will operate from the forward positions. Randle has been exceptional this season, averaging 23.6 PPG, 10.5 RPG, and 6.1 APG. Defensive maestro Noel Nerlens will start as center.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks predicted starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Kevin Huerter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Juliues Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel