Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 2nd, 2021 | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks will have to defend their home court in what will be a do-or-die Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The energy and aura of Madison Square Garden should come in handy for the Knicks, but the Hawks will still be a handful to deal with.

The Atlanta Hawks used their shooting depth to win two straight games at home and currently lead this first-round series in their 2021 NBA Playoffs 3-1. Nate McMillan's men shot a combined 31-of-66 from downtown in those two matchups and did just enough on defense to keep the visitors at bay.

Scoring continues to be the main problem for the New York Knicks. Derrick Rose's rejuvenation has been a major boost, but Julius Randle and RJ Barrett also need to step up to the occasion if the Knicks are to force a Game 6.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

De'Andre Hunter

Two-way forward De'Andre Hunter has started all four games of the series and is listed as probable for tonight. He likely hasn't fully recovered from his knee injury yet, but shouldn't find it difficult to suit up for Game 5 against the New York Knicks.

Cam Reddish hasn't played since late February due to right Achilles soreness. He's set to be evaluated later this week but remains sidelined for the time being. Brandon Goodwin also misses out with a respiratory illness.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks will only be without Mitchell Robinson, who's recovering after undergoing surgery on his right foot.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will look to see off the New York Knicks with the same starting lineup they've used in the first four games of the series. Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic will direct traffic while De'Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela will form the frontcourt.

Looking forward to more of this in Game 5 💪 We take on the @nyknicks in the Garden tomorrow at 7:30 PM!#BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/9kReXCoWpg — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 1, 2021

The three-point shooting ability of both Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter has come in handy for the Atlanta Hawks and the duo will get good minutes off the bench. Lou Williams and Onyeka Okongwu should complete the primary rotation.

New York Knicks

Derrick Rose will continue to start in place of Elfrid Payton, who hasn't seen any playoff minutes in the last two games. Reggie Bullock will start as the shooting guard again but needs to start draining some buckets regularly. RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Taj Gibson will form the rest of the starting lineup.

Backs against the wall. Our fight continues. pic.twitter.com/M8ij5ZHvDc — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 1, 2021

Alec Burks will be the primary scoring threat for the New York Knicks off the bench. Center Nerlens Noel needs to pick up his pace after being demoted to the bench for the last two games. The rookie duo of Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin will also get a chance to impose themselves.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - De’Andre Hunter l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Derrick Rose l Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett l Small Forward - Reggie Bullock l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Taj Gibson

