Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 23rd | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The New York Knicks welcome the Atlanta Hawks to Madison Square Garden in Eastern Conference Round 1 of the NBA 2021 playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks finished their regular season in fifth spot with a 41-31 record, setting up a first-round playoffs battle with the fourth seed New York Knicks (41-31).

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks

Cam Reddish is not expected to be back for the remainder of the Atlanta Hawks' campaign. The young swingman is out with an Achilles problem.

Brandon Goodwin has been sidelined with an illness. He is out for an indefinite period.

New York Knicks Injury Report

New York Knicks

With the exception of Mitchell Robinson, all other players will be at head coach Tom Thibodeau's disposal. Robinson is recovering from a foot injury and is doubtful to return this season.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Nate McMillan is expected to start the game with his trusted backcourt of Trae Young and offseason import Bogdan Bogdanovic. Tony Snell will start at the 3, with John Collins starting at power forward.

Clint Capela has been central to the Atlanta Hawks' success this season, averaging 15 points and 14 rebounds on close to 60% shooting from the field. He is set to start at center.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at New York:



Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition): Out

Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness): Out pic.twitter.com/i5OcQxsTbE — x - Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 22, 2021

Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams, Kevin Huerter and Solomon Hill will most likely complete the Atlanta Hawks' nine-man rotation.

The aforementioned starting five has played seven games in the 2020-21 NBA season so far, winning 4 and losing 3.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks will begin the game with Elfrid Payton at point guard, with Reggie Bullock and RJ Barrett taking up the wing spots. All-NBA team candidate Julius Randle will start at power forward, while Nerlens Noel should retain his spot in the lineup as the starting center.

The Payton, Bullock, Barrett, Randle, Noel lineup has started in 32 games, winning 20 and losing 12.

Derrick Rose has played the role of a sixth-man for the New York Knicks, averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 assists off the bench. Rose and rookies Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin will complete Thibodeau's rotation.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Tony Snell | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel

