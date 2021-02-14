Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - February 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks have lost all but one of their last 7 NBA games, and travel to the Madison Square Garden to take on a resurgent New York Knicks next. The Atlanta Hawks have been unlucky with injuries and have a young roster that has struggled to cope in recent games.

The New York Knicks, on the other hand, have benefited hugely from Derrick Rose’s arrival. He has averaged 14.7 points, 4 assists and 1.7 steals in the three games that he has featured in so far, adding a much-needed scoring option from the bench.

The New York Knicks currently have the third-best defense in the NBA and their improved offensive form has translated into back-to-back victories. The Atlanta Hawks have not been able to arrest their recent slide and have multiple starters missing.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, February 15th, 2021, 7:30 PM ET. (Tuesday, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have a number of long-term absentees, with Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn, Rajon Rondo, De’Andre Hunter all expected to miss a few more weeks. Tony Snell is also listed as doubtful but is expected to return and feature from the bench.

Trae Young has been impressive consistently and the likes of Clint Capela, John Collins and Kevin Huerter have done well in recent games. However, the Atlanta Hawks have struggled defensively and will need more aggression and energy when they come up against the New York Knicks.

Key Player – Trae Young

Trae Young has been nothing short of prolific for the Atlanta Hawks. He is currently averaging 26 points and 9.4 assists per game, and is the best player on the Atlanta Hawks roster. They have struggled hugely in the last few games and will be looking at Trae Young to deliver the goods again.

Trae Young has been in outstanding form for the Atlanta Hawks

While the Atlanta Hawks are nowhere near a finished product, they do look strong enough to contend for a playoff spot this season.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Cam Reddish, F John Collins, C Clint Capella.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks have become hugely efficient defensively under the leadership of head coach Tom Thibodeau. Offensive depth is what they require to reach the next level. Julius Randle is producing All-Star numbers and the likes of RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson have been impressive in recent games.

The New York Knicks are coming off an impressive 22-point victory over the Houston Rockets, in a match where Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley produced 16 and 22 points respectively. They are currently 7th in the Eastern Conference with a 13-15 record and look set to improve in the coming games.

Key Player – Julius Randle

Julius Randle has been the key on offense for the New York Knicks this season. He averages 22.4 points and 11.1 rebounds for a double-double and looks set to lead the New York Knicks to their first playoff run in nearly eight years.

Julius Randle in action for the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have struggled to outscore opponents but the recent addition of Derrick Rose to Randle’s supporting cast has given them a different dimension.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfred Payton, G RJ Barrett, F Reggie Bullock, F Julius Randle, C Nerlens Noel

Hawks vs Knicks Match Prediction

The New York Knicks have shown massive improvement offensively in the last couple of weeks and have one of the best defenses in the NBA this season.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, have seemingly lost the plot across their last ten games. Overall, the Knicks go in as clear favorites to post a comfortable victory and inch closer to .500.

Where to watch Hawks vs Knicks?

The game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks will be telecast on the MSG network and the Fox Sports South network. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.