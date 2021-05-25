Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Prediction and Match Preview - May 26th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks lock horns on Wednesday night for Game 2 of their first-round 2021 NBA Playoffs series at Madison Square Garden.

The Hawks emerged victorious in Game 1, thanks to a game-winning floater from Trae Young with 0.9 seconds left on the clock that saw the Knicks lose 107-105.

The New York Knicks will be looking to avenge that defeat and avoid slipping up in this match as they play the next two games in Atlanta and won't have homecourt advantage.

The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, enjoyed silencing the hostile MSG atmosphere in the previous game and would be eager to replicate that before they head home to continue the series.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Wednesday, May 26th, 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, May 27th, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks played with great intensity throughout Game 1 on Sunday. Trae Young had a playoff debut to remember as the guard tallied 32 points and ten assists on the night. As mentioned earlier, he also hit the game-winner in the dying moments of the game to cap off a brilliant outing.

The Hawks started strong, opening up a 24-16 lead over the home team, but the Knicks eventually caught up and the two teams went into halftime with Atlanta up by two. The Atlanta Hawks struggled in the third quarter of the game but came through down the stretch to seal the win. They had just six turnovers all game and shot 46% from the field.

Although they did not completely outperform the New York Knicks, the Hawks dealt with the pressure of being the away team pretty well. They will need to improve on their rebounding, distribution and three-point shooting to win against a Knicks side that will be motivated to do well after their Game 1 loss.

Key Player - Clint Capela

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (left) in action

Clint Capela had a decent Game 1 outing, tallying 9 points, 13 rebounds and 2 blocks. He will need to improve his scoring output, though, to give the Atlanta Hawks a better chance of winning this tie. Additionally, he will likely be tasked with guarding the New York Knicks' best player, Julius Randle, and will have to limit his threat as much as possible.

If Capela manages to do that, the Atlanta Hawks will be difficult to deal with for the home side.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - De'Andre Hunter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks will be looking to avoid a sloppy start to Game 2 after conceding an eight-point lead in the first quarter of Game 1. They weren't as solid defensively as they have been in the regular season during that stretch.

The New York Knicks didn't shoot the ball well. They shot just 10 threes and 11 of their 15 free throw attempts. Alec Burks led the charge with 27 points, as Julius Randle (15 points) and RJ Barrett (14 points) both had poor outings. Randle shot just 6-of-23 from the field.

The Knicks have tremendous home crowd support and will have to use it to their advantage in this game so they can avoid going down 2-0 before they travel to Atlanta.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle

NBA Most Improved Player of the Year frontrunner Julius Randle had a playoff debut to forget. Nonetheless, he has a great chance now to make amends and lead the New York Knicks to a win in front of their die-hard fans. If Randle gets going, the Atlanta Hawks will be in all sorts of trouble as they have struggled in regular-season games to contain the Knicks with him firing on all cylinders.

Julius Randle: "Listen, I'm not making no excuses. I've got to be better and I will be better. I'll just leave it that." pic.twitter.com/JZtMuo7siS — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 24, 2021

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel.

Hawks vs Knicks Prediction

The New York Knicks will be the favorites to win the tie, but only by a slight margin. Their chances of claiming victory will rely heavily on how their star players Julius Randle and RJ Barrett perform.

But the Atlanta Hawks aren't far behind and have matched up pretty well against the Knicks in Game 1. They too will need their role players to step up in this game to have a shot at claiming a 2-0 series lead.

Where to watch Hawks vs Knicks Game 2?

Local coverage of the game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks will be available on MSG and Bally Sports Southeast. The game will also be nationally televised on TNT and can be streamed online via NBA League Pass.

Also read: Top 5 debut performances from the 2021 NBA Playoffs opening weekend